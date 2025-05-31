Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the founder of Art Foundation, was crowned the overall winner at the MTN Heroes of Change Season Seven grand finale

The philanthropist received a hundred thousand Ghana cedis for supporting women and children affected by domestic violence

Some social media users have congratulated Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye for her dedicated service to the public

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye has emerged as the MTN Heroes of Change Season seven grand finale.

The founder of The Ark Foundation was awarded the prestigious title of overall winner for her unwavering 25-year dedication to providing essential support services for women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye wins MTN Heroes of Change Season 7. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Her accolade underscores the increasing recognition of long-term, impact-focused leadership, an area that is garnering significant attention from development partners and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Other notable commendations included Martha Opoku Agyemang, who excelled in the health sector, Adangabey Yaw Rockson, the visionary behind Adangabey Royal School, who was recognised for his contributions to education, and Sakina Mumuni, who was honoured for her work in economic empowerment.

Each recipient was awarded GHS 60,000 alongside a commemorative plaque, reinforcing the vital role of local innovation and grassroots initiatives in addressing critical development challenges.

In his remarks, Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, emphasised the transformative potential of technology in tackling social issues.

“For us, the rhythm of our business has shifted, and we are eager to adapt our strategies to reflect this evolution. At MTN, we firmly believe that the future of our nation and our continent lies in digital innovation, broad access, and community empowerment."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye's education and early career

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye was born in 1965 and completed her secondary education at the prestigious Mfantsiman Secondary School and Holy Child School.

She earned her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Ghana, where she cultivated a strong foundation in legal principles, before being called to the Ghana Bar in 1989.

Driven by a desire to deepen her understanding of law, she pursued a Master of Laws from the esteemed Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington, D.C.

Furthermore, her academic journey is complemented by a Master of Arts in Theology and a Master of Theology from the Akrofi-Christaller Institute in Akropong, Ghana.

Her professional journey began with the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney-General’s Department, where she dedicated nearly a decade from 1990 to 1999 to advancing justice and legal reform.

Following her resignation, she founded The Ark Foundation Ghana, a pioneering initiative aimed at providing comprehensive support services to survivors of gender-based violence.

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye's advocacy and impact

Under her visionary leadership, The Ark Foundation has achieved remarkable success in supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

A landmark achievement was the establishment of Ghana's first shelter for battered women in 1999, which has provided a critical haven and holistic support for victims of domestic abuse.

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye also serves as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Ghana, where she specialises in gender and law, sharing her expertise with the next generation of legal professionals.

In addition to her academic roles, she has consulted for various local and international organisations on issues concerning gender equality and women's human rights.

Her expertise has been instrumental in training law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders on effective approaches to handling cases of domestic violence, emphasising the need for compassionate and informed responses to such nuanced issues.

Check out the post below:

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye's recognition and awards

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye's tireless dedication to advocating for women's rights and social justice has garnered her numerous accolades, reflecting her profound impact on society.

Notable recognitions include the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Peace and Social Justice (2009), the Millennium Excellence Award for Women’s Empowerment (2010), the African Women’s Development Fund Women of Substance Award (2005), and the First African Servant Leadership National Award for Women’s Empowerment (2011).

The YouTube video is below:

