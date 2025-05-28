CEO of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade, has resumed school at Harvard Business School after a successful 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The co-founder of Charterhouse posted a video of her classroom with her customised name tag on her official Instagram page

CEO of Brainwave Tech Africa, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, has commented on Theresa Ayoade's post on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Theresa Ayoade, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse Ghana, a trailblazer in Ghana’s vibrant entertainment sector, is now a student at Harvard Business School, pursuing advanced studies in business leadership.

Theresa co-founded Charterhouse in 2000 alongside her husband, Iyiola Ayoade. Under her visionary leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success and recognition, establishing itself as a premier event management and production firm in Ghana.

Charterhouse CEO Theresa Ayoade rocks an African print outfit to her first lecture as she resumes school at the Harvard Business School. Photo credit: @tessyayoade.

Source: Instagram

Charterhouse has been celebrated over the years for its orchestration of major national and international events, including the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Miss Malaika Ghana, and A Night of 1000 Laughs, all of which have significant cultural and social impact in the country.

On May 26, 2025, the accomplished CEO announced her return to education, sharing a video that showcased the inviting classroom environment at Harvard, complete with personalised name cards on her desk.

She has been enrolled in the Senior Executive Program in Africa (SEPA), which focuses on cultivating leadership skills among senior professionals.

Dressed elegantly in a traditional African print outfit, Theresa Ayoade radiated confidence and sophistication as she displayed her stylish manicured nails, emphasising her unique blend of traditional and contemporary fashion.

Check out the photo below:

Charterhouse CEO Theresa Ayoade resumes her studies at Harvard Business School after the 2025 TGMA. Photo credit: @tessayoade.

Source: Instagram

Charterhouse CEO slays at TGMA

At the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Theresa captivated the audience with her stunning appearance in a flowing, intricately designed African print gown paired with impeccable makeup.

The boss lady garnered attention with her chic centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and exquisite accessories that highlighted her status as a modern African woman with a distinct fashion sense.

Check out the photos below:

Charterhouse CEO's early life and career

Theresa's journey to success is rooted in humble beginnings. After financial difficulties led her to discontinue her studies in Economics in the UK, she returned to Accra and took on a position as a sales assistant in Adabraka.

Driven by an unwavering ambition, she joined the Multimedia Group, quickly climbing the corporate ladder to become the Sales and Marketing Manager at Luv FM in Kumasi and later the Promotions Manager at Joy FM in Accra.

In 2002, she made the bold decision to leave her stable position to co-found Charterhouse with her husband, initiating a transformative period in Ghana's event management landscape.

Check out the post below:

Charterhouse CEO's personal life

Theresa is married to Iyiola Ayoade, a prominent Nigerian businessman and the grandson of the late Oba Adesoji Aderemi, the esteemed former Ooni of Ife.

Together, they are proud parents to two children, Tobi and Shewa. The Ayoade family values strong familial bonds, often taking time away from their busy lives to connect and create meaningful memories together.

Theresa has often shared that the joy of spending quality time with her family remains one of her greatest sources of happiness.

In addition to her professional successes, Theresa Ayoade is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent within the creative industry.

Her remarkable story inspires countless aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals in Ghana and beyond, proving that with determination and resilience, dreams can become a reality.

The Instagram post is below:

Top 5 best-dressed stars at TGMA 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebrities who turned heads at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) with their striking, colourful, and unapologetic Ghanaian style.

With their specially designed dresses, gospel performers Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty made a statement on the red carpet.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful videos which are trending on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh