The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is mourning the tragic loss of one of its beloved activists, Peggy Ayelbassah.

Peggy Ayelbassah was a passionate young NPP activist, deeply committed to both political engagement and her ambition to become a nurse.

She had strong ties with NPP gurus, including the Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah.

Who is Peggy, and what happened to her?

The young lady was born Peggy Ayelbassah. Details of her primary education are not available; however, some old schoolmates confirmed that she attended Simms Senior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Peggy seemed to have a great sense of fashion, as evidenced by the photos that have surfaced online following the tragic news of her passing. In many of the images, she is seen dressed in a blend of elegance and trendiness.

One of her most striking features was her hairstyle. Peggy often wore a neat pixie cut, which framed her face beautifully and gave her an effortlessly bold and modern look.

Peggy had dreams of becoming a nurse, but unfortunately, this dream was cut short on her way to an interview. Ayelbassah passed away on July 25, 2025.

According to Mr Adomako-Mensah and other staunch NPP politicians, the young lady was murdered by armed robbers while travelling to Salaga for her nursing college admission interview.

Collins Adomako-Mensah pays tribute to Peggy

Mr Adomako-Mensah wrote a touching message on his X page to announce and also mourn the passing of the beloved NPP activist.

"The news of your death this morning just shattered me. Killed by armed robbers on your way to Salaga for your admission interview into nursing college.

"You sent me a WhatsApp message just yesterday on this trip. Your dedication to my political ambitions will be difficult to replace. I know we are not to question God but “God Why”. Sleep well. Sleep well," he wrote.

