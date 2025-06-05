Dr Osei Kwame Despite hosted his rich friends for a hangout in his newly commissioned Automobile museum

The businessman unveiled a gaming centre, equipped with expensive gaming equipment like a VR Moto simulator and a 360-degree VR motion chair

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's friends triggered reactions from Ghanaians after they played with the gaming equipment

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after hosting his wealthy friends at his newly commissioned Automobile Museum in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, June 5, 2025, some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club were spotted hanging out at the Despite Media CEO's museum.

Inside the Automobile museum, Dr Osei Kwame Despite had created a gaming centre on the floor of the large building. The gaming centre was equipped with some expensive gaming gadgets, with which the businessman's friends played.

In one of the videos, retired Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour, wearing a VR headset, was spotted riding a VR Racing Moto simulator by FuninVR, which was designed to give users an immersive experience of motorcycle racing in a virtual environment.

The retired footballer screamed as he feared crashing his motorcycle in the game's virtual reality environment, with his colleagues laughing at him while they sat comfortably and observed him in the plush room.

In another video, an unidentified member of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's East Legon Executive Fitness Club wore a VR headset and sat on a 360-degree VR motion chair, also known as a virtual reality simulator motion chair.

The man appeared to be enjoying his time playing with the device that combines virtual reality (VR) technology with motion simulation to provide an immersive experience.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's friend, sporting a white long-sleeved shirt and black trousers with shoes, rotated a full 360 degrees as he looked around in the game's virtual environment.

Per checks on the internet, a sample of the VR Racing Moto simulator by FuninVR costs $8,700, while the 360-degree VR motion chair has a price range from $7,999 to $12,650.

Dr Osei Kwame Osei Despite's acquisitions of the expensive gaming gadgets came days after he commissioned his Automobile museum at an event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Sarkodie, former President John Agyekum Kufour, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and other prominent personalities attended the plush event.

Watch the videos below:

Despite's gaming centre stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jeff Wright commented:

"This would be fun and scary at the same time."

Yeniwa said:

"The money Despite will pull from this investment eeerrrr..... Nyame nhyira Oman kronkron Ghana."

JOY DADI 2025 commented:

"These are for kids. How can a grown up like this go for such thing?"

Despite excites during encounter with Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite was excited during his encounter with Sarkodie at his Automobile Museum commissioning.

The renowned businessman embraced the rapper and conversed with him while the event attendees circled them.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Sarkodie's encounter at the event triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

