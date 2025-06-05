Osei Kwame Despite expressed complete excitement after meeting rapper Sarkodie at his automobile museum launch

The businessman tightly hugged the rapper and expressed happiness that he attended his event

Despite was pleased that Sarkodie honoured his call to attend the event and showed it in his reception of the rapper

Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite stirred online reactions after expressing joy at meeting rapper Sarkodie.

Osei Kwame Despite screams with joy after meeting Sarkodie at his automobile museum launch on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Image credit: @moremoneystudios

Source: Instagram

The two met at the launch of Despite's automobile museum on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two embraced as Despite displayed his happiness at Sarkodie honouring his invitation.

They remained in a tight embrace for a while, engaging in small talk.

Sarkodie reciprocated Despite's enthusiasm, expressing his own joy at their meeting.

Osei Kwame Despite's excessive happiness for meeting Sarkodie highlighted his respect for the celebrated Ghanaian rapper.

Sarkodie has often displayed selectivity in attending events as a result of his introverted nature.

The meeting between the two titans of Ghanaian society excited fans on social media, who pointed out Despite's over-the-top reaction.

Many praised Sarkodie for bringing out such a reaction from a revered figure like Despite, noting it is a reflection of the rapper's own career successes.

Watch the video below.

Despite's launch was attended by numerous dignitaries from Ghanaian society spanning business, politics, and showbiz.

These included businessman Ibrahim Mahama, actress Jackie Appiah, politician Kennedy Agyapong, and many others

Despite launches automobile museum in East Legon, Accra. Image credit: @stunnerhomes

Source: Instagram

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, headlined the event.

The new museum is located at the former Lizzy Sports Complex building and is aimed at showcasing the businessman's extensive luxury and vintage car collection.

The East Legon executive fitness club guru has been applauded for the variety of cars in his garage.

These have been placed on display in the museum and range from classic Bugattis, a Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith LWB, high-end Mercedes-Benz cars, Jaguars, Bentleys, and many others.

Complete overview of Despite's museum

The new Despite automobile museum is located on a lavish property purchased by the businessman in the exclusive Accra suburb of East Legon.

The property has beautiful architectural and design features that distinguish it from many others in the country.

It boasts an infinity pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, and expansive recreational spaces.

It is also heavily protected by state-of-the-art security boosted by 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

Finally, its advanced lighting systems create a captivating ambience for patrons, particularly at night.

Ghanaians react to Despite meeting Sarkodie

The video of Despite's joy at meeting Sarkodie elicited numerous online reactions.

ayeh_george said:

"King Sark is the greatest of all time 🦅💫💯"

africa.mayor_07 wrote:

"Stay high always, I love you Despite. 💸🦾😂"

der_great_emma commented:

"God please bless me like these men 🙏🏼"

eaadusei wrote:

"Wofa Des ay3 coded 😂😂😂.. so he naaa he dey sip another wine 🍷 aside what he served 😂"

Ibrahim Mahama praises Despite's wealth

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Mahama praised Despite over his lavish wealth during the launch of his automobile museum.

In a video taken from the programme, Ibrahim Mahama described Despite's wealth as true wealth gotten from hard work, dedication, and innovation, and not from illicit sources.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh