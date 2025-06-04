Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie appeared at the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum on Sunday, June 1

His appearance grabbed attention after he was spotted with a glass of wine in his hand throughout the major event

Sarkodie's unusual behaviour sparked many reactions as Ghanaians shared humorous explanations for his actions

Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, professionally known as Sarkodie, generated online reactions after appearing at the launch of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's museum.

Sarkodie holds his wine glass to engage in numerous activities at Despite's museum launch. Image credit: @code.micky

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie was captured at numerous points of the program with the same glass of wine in his hand.

Ghanaians wondered why he would engage in such unusual behaviour, sparking wild social media reactions and theories.

In one clip in the video, Sarkodie was spotted dancing with two ladies on either side with his filled wine glass still in his hand.

The musician was spotted in another clip humbly greeting a group of elderly personalities at the event, still holding his glass.

Ghanaians show deep reverence to the elderly, especially when greeting them, so his decision not to put his wine glass aside during this activity raised further eyebrows.

The 'Original' rapper was seen in subsequent clips walking down stairs and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle with his glass.

Ghanaians struggled to understand the rationale behind Sarkodie's decision to hold the beverage and resorted to teasing him online.

Numerous explanations were offered for his behaviour, including as form of swag, due to trust issues, or that the liquid the glass contains bestows immortality on the drinker.

Sarkodie's video from the launch event is below:

Businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite launched an automobile museum in East Legon, Accra, on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The museum showcases the numerous luxury and vintage vehicles the car enthusiast has collected throughout his career.

Sarkodie's actions at Despite's car launch spark online reactions. Image credit: @sarkodie.obidiponbidi

Source: Facebook

It was attended by several high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, actress Jackie Appiah, and many others.

Sarkodie's antics at Despite's museum spark reactions

Ghanaians shared their reactions to the video of Sarkodie refusing to set down his glass during his appearance at Despite's museum .

YEN.com.gh gathered several comments culled from social media below.

sadoc_annobil wrote:

"It’s a cautious move not to let anyone hold his wine in such a public space. He’s trying to stay alive ❤️"

gidovetty said:

"The person wey introduce champagne 🥂 glass and cigar give this Tema dada b worry us waaaaa. In his mind, that be swag oooo."

kppromotionsdhdotcom noted:

"Tema boys steeze. They can buy one bottle and flex with it whole night in the club."

abynnahboampongsem_fitness commented:

"Nkwa Nsuo Braa😂"

mkuds1 noted:

"Such a village life."

Sarkodie takes family on vacation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's family travelled for a holiday at the Aqua Safari resort in Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video spotted online, the artist, his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo, and their two children, Adalyn and Michael, were seen at the luxury resort.

The family took a boat cruise and enjoyed other activities, such as a visit to the Safari Eco Park where they observed and played with wildlife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh