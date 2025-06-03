Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour showcased his love for the finer things in life during a kickabout session

The 48-year-old stepped onto the popular La Bawaleshie Park in style, arriving in a luxurious vehicle on Monday

Kuffour also made an appearance at Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Automobile Museum launch the day before

There was a buzz at La Bawaleshie Park when former Ghanaian defender Sammy Kuffour made his usual Monday appearance for a friendly football session with fellow veterans and current players.

The ex-Bayern Munich star, now 48, looked lively and full of energy as he stepped onto the pitch.

Sammy Kuffour arrives at the La Bawaleshie park in his posh car. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie18/TikTok and Nathan Stirk/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Sammy Kuffour arrives at La Bawaleshie Park in a supercar

Dressed in full gear, boots and all, he carried the same confidence that made him a household name during his playing days.

But it wasn’t just his presence on the field that got people talking. The vehicle he arrived in turned just as many heads.

In a video shared by TikToker @officialmeatpie18, Kuffour was seen stepping out of what appeared to be a sleek Porsche Panamera.

Before joining the session, he shared a brief greeting with someone off-camera, adding a personal touch to his arrival.

From mansion to supercars: Sammy Kuffour's taste for luxury

Kuffour’s taste for the good life is well-known.

Whether it’s his choice of high-end cars, his sharp fashion sense, or his residence in the luxurious East Legon enclave, he has always shown an appreciation for quality.

Sammy Kuffour during an exhibition match between Bayern Munich legends and Manchester United legends at Old Trafford on May 26, 2019. Photo by Nathan Stirk.

Source: Getty Images

That lifestyle has earned him a reputation not just as one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers, but also as one of the wealthiest.

His home, estimated to be worth around $2 million, offers a panoramic view that perfectly matches the lifestyle of someone who has achieved so much on and off the pitch.

Sammy Kuffour spotted at Despite's Automobile Museum launch

Not long ago, Kuffour was spotted among the elite guests at the launch of the much-anticipated Automobile Museum, a project by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

The event, which took place on Sunday, June 1, saw high-profile personalities, including members of the East Legon Executive Club, come out in full support.

Kuffour looked relaxed and cheerful as he joined the celebrations.

The museum, located on the grounds of the former Lizzy Sports Complex in East Legon, is a personal passion project of Kwame Despite, who has spent over three decades collecting rare and vintage automobiles.

Sammy Kuffour's rich football legacy

For those who may need a reminder of why Kuffour commands so much respect, it all goes back to his roots in football.

He first made waves playing for Ghana’s U-17 team before moving on to global recognition with Bayern Munich.

Kuffour spent 11 seasons with the German giants, per Transfermarkt. He worked his way up from the youth squad to become a key member of the senior team.

His crowning moment came during the 2000–01 campaign when Bayern lifted the UEFA Champions League.

That same year, he scored the winning goal in the Intercontinental Cup final, earning the Man of the Match award, as noted by FCBayern.com.

Inside Sammy Kuffour's East Legon mansion

In another feature, YEN.com.gh explored the luxurious East Legon mansion of Ghanaian football icon Sammy Kuffour, which is reportedly worth a jaw-dropping GHC 24.7 million.

Popularly known as Sammy Tuga, the former Bayern Munich defender boasts one of the most extravagant residences in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh