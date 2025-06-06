Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has been honoured by Forbes Africa

The daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong was included in Forbes Africa's 30 under 20 list

Some social media users have congratulated the Forever hitmaker Gyakie on her latest achievement

Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation, Gyakie, has been honoured with a spot on Forbes Africa’s prestigious 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 list, which celebrates young African trailblazers who are making significant contributions in their respective fields.

Forbes Africa made this announcement on June 5, showcasing a diverse group of individuals under the age of 30 who are driving innovation and meaningful impact across the continent.

Forbes Africa features Gyakie in the 30 Under 30 2025 list. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Musician Gyakie’s inclusion in this elite list underscores her remarkable influence in the African music industry.

Her soulful sound and cross-border collaborations have captivated audiences not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond. Known for her impressive vocal range and emotional depth, she has carved out a unique space in the contemporary Afrobeat scene.

In her feature for Forbes, Gyakie emphasised the importance of collaboration in her artistic journey. She revealed exciting plans to release her highly anticipated debut album in August 2025, which she hopes will further showcase her growth as an artist.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, Gyakie stated,

“This acknowledgement by Forbes Africa is a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve poured into my craft. I hope it inspires other young Africans to pursue their passions relentlessly and fearlessly.”

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list has been renowned for spotlighting young entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders who are shaping the future of the continent across various sectors, including technology, finance, fashion, and the arts.

This year’s cohort reflected a diverse range of talents, each making a distinct mark in their respective fields.

Gyakie’s recognition not only celebrated her musical achievements but also positions her as a cultural ambassador for Ghana and the broader African continent.

Her inspiring success story serves as a beacon for many aspiring artists looking to break into the industry.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie says she is single

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has opened up about her personal life, announcing that she is a single woman.

This announcement, made on May 28, 2025, offered fans a glimpse into her evolving views on relationships. The 23-year-old artist, celebrated for her hit song "Forever," elaborated, sharing that her past preferences for certain qualities in a partner have undergone considerable change.

"Gyakie is single. Yes, I am single and searching, but I don’t have a particular type right now. In the past, I was overly focused on looks and other superficial aspects that I now consider somewhat childish. My perspective has grown; I now prioritise character and the intrinsic qualities a person possesses, rather than solely judging them by their outward appearance."

In connection with her music journey, Gyakie discussed the inspiration behind her latest single, "Sankofa."

She noted that while the initial intent of the song was to explore the theme of reconnecting with an ex-lover, her reflections ultimately led her to realise that revisiting past relationships can be complex and multifaceted.

The song captures this emotional journey, resonating with listeners who share similar experiences.

Gyakie shows off her dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Gyakie who danced while whining about her waist in a trending video.

The beautiful singer danced enthusiastically in the viral video with a group of pals cheering her on from behind. Some followers expressed their admiration for her attractiveness in the comments area, while others expressed amazement at her dancing in that manner.

