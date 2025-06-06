Legendary Ghanaian broadcaster and talented deejay Mike Eghan passed away on June 3, 2025

The veteran media personality worked for the BBC Africa Service in the UK before his passing

Social media users have paid tribute to the broadcaster for his great impact on many industries

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and DJ Mike Eghan, affectionately known as 'The Magnificent Emperor', has passed away at the age of 89.

He reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday, June 5, 2025, though the specific cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Since the news broke, tributes have flowed in from admirers, colleagues, and fans worldwide, celebrating a man whose distinctive voice, magnetic personality, and profound contributions to the industry have left an indelible mark on broadcasting in Ghana and beyond.

Mike Eghan was a pioneering figure in Ghanaian media whose remarkable six-decade career greatly shaped the nation's broadcasting landscape.

Renowned for his charismatic presence, eloquent delivery, and innovative programming, he became a household name not only in Ghana but also across the African continent and among African diaspora communities worldwide.

Mike Eghan's early life and career

Born on March 14, 1936, in Sekondi-Takoradi, he was the fifth of nine siblings in a large family. The son of a bank manager, he initially embarked on a career in banking with Barclays Bank.

However, inspired by his father's passion for radio, they spent evenings listening to broadcasts together, and eventually Eghan decided to pursue his true calling in the media.

In 1961, he took a bold leap of faith by joining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where he co-hosted the groundbreaking program Radio Dance Time with fellow broadcaster David Larbi.

At that time, the GBC was the only radio station operating in the country, and the new show quickly gained popularity for its energetic format and engaging content.

Mike Eghan's BBC and international recognition

Eghan’s career took an exciting turn in 1965 when he relocated to the United Kingdom to work with the BBC Africa Service.

During his four-year stint, he hosted the program Music with African Beat, which showcased the vibrant sounds of Africa to a global audience.

This experience positioned him as one of the first black broadcasters at the BBC, a significant achievement that broke barriers within the industry.

Iconic photographs of Eghan from this period, captured by legendary Ghanaian photographer James Barnor, reflected both his charisma and the cultural significance of his work.

Mike Eghan's show, Soul to Soul concert

Returning to Ghana in the early 1970s, Eghan rejoined the GBC and launched his self-titled The Mike Eghan Show, which aired on Saturday nights.

This flagship program became renowned for its blend of entertainment and education, featuring a diverse array of guests, including famous artists like Miriam Makeba and prominent composer Ephraim Amu.

In 1971, Eghan made history by serving as the master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking Soul to Soul concert held at Black Star Square, an event that celebrated the cultural ties between Africa and the African-American community, featuring illustrious artists and musicians from both backgrounds.

Mike Eghan's autobiography and later years

In 2019, Eghan published his memoir, The Emperor’s Story From the Centre of the World, offering a private look at his life, career, and the transformative power of radio.

Beyond his broadcasting achievements, he also contributed to the arts as an entertainment manager with the Volta River Authority and later ventured into the hotel business, showcasing his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Mike Eghan's legacy

He passed away on June 5, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that transcends generations. His significant contributions to broadcasting and his pioneering efforts in bridging African and African-American cultures continue to inspire countless media professionals today.

Eghan would be remembered not only as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian media industry but also as a dedicated advocate for African culture and heritage, whose influence will resonate for many years to come.

