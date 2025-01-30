Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and KiDi have joined other influencers to talk about career and fame in the Emy Africa Magazine

The young influencers with uniquely different talents looked classy in designer ensembles that suited their great personalities

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful editorial photos that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and KiDi are gracing the cover of Emy Africa Generational Now digital magaine.

The famous award-winning musicians were joined by Nigerian influencer Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa, Gabrielle Nokoe, Joseph Amo Nti and Kwame.

Gyakie, KiDi, Gabrielle Nokoe and others rock stylish outfits for Emy Africa editorial shoot. Photo credit: @emyafrica.

The six young role models are famously known for their great contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment and fashion industry and beyond.

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie looked classy in a sleeveless crop top and blue ruffled skirt styled with stylish sneakers.

The Forever hitmaker looked gorgeous in flawless short hairstyle and customised necklace with queen pendant.

Check out the photos below:

KiDi looks dashing in suit

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly called KiDi looked handsome in stylish tailored-to-fit suits for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Gabrielle Nokoe models in black suit

Ghanaian beauty queen and serial entrepreneur Gabrielle Nokoe gave boss lady vibes. She rocked a stylish striped ensemble for the photoshoot.

The influencer looked gorgeous in a centre-parted fringe hairstyle and skin tone makeup look with glossy lipstick.

She accessorised her look with a gold necklace, earrings and fashionable rings for the editorial shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Joseph Amo Nti dons stylish suit

The host of the Sincerely Accra podcast Joseph Amo Nti turned heads in a white striped long-sleeve shirt and elegant suit styled with black leather shoes.

He rocked designer sunglasses and quality men's fashionable rings to complete his look for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Nigeria's Enioluwa dons a stylish outfit

Nigerian filmmaker Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa donned a long-sleeve shirt and purple robe ensemble for the editorial shoot.

He accessorised his look with a handbead neckace and expensie wristwatch to complete his look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian philanthropist Kwame looks dapper in white

Ghanaian philanthropist Kwame looked dapper in a stylish suit while maintaining his locs for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian musician KiDi rocks flared short

