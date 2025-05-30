Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has opened up about her love life

The daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong made this announcement during a live TV interview

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's trending video as she showed off her dance moves

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has disclosed that she is a single woman.

During an engaging segment on GTV, a prominent national television channel, Gyakie made this candid announcement on May 28, 2025.

The 23-year-old artist, famed for her hit song "Forever," elaborated on her evolving views about relationships, stating that her past preferences for specific qualities in a partner have substantially shifted.

"Gyakie is single. Yes, I am single and searching. I don’t have a particular type right now, but I used to. In the past, I was overly focused on looks and other superficial aspects that I now consider somewhat childish. My perspective has grown; I now prioritise character and the intrinsic qualities a person possesses, rather than solely judging them by their outward appearance."

In connection with her music journey, singer Gyakie also discussed the inspiration behind her latest single, "Sankofa."

She explained her initial intent was to reconnect with an ex-lover, but upon reflection, she realised that revisiting past relationships can be complex.

"I was going back for an ex-lover, but ultimately, I decided against it. This song is a sincere exploration of love. Many people find themselves longing to return to a former partner after a breakup, but sometimes, it’s crucial to recognise when a relationship isn't conducive to your well-being or personal growth."

Gyakie talks about fame and schooling

In addition to her music career, singer Gyakie opened up about her experiences juggling academic life with her flourishing career while pursuing a degree in Business Administration at the esteemed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In an exclusive interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show, the young artist discussed the pressures of balancing her two roles. She expressed that the expectations from her professors often led to feelings of discomfort and anxiety.

"Attending classes can sometimes become uncomfortable because some lecturers recognize me as a singer and occasionally throw unexpected questions at me, which I’m not always prepared to answer."

She also talked about the added stress of adhering to the strict dress code enforced for business students, which sometimes left her feeling self-conscious.

Gyakie illustrated the unique challenges she faced in balancing her dual identity as both a student and a rising star in the music industry.

"On certain days, when fellow students ask me for pictures and I’m not feeling my best, I can’t help but feel paranoid about my appearance."

