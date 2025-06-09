Gospel singer Piesie Esther celebrated her mother’s 70th birthday with a simple yet classy party with friends and family

The singer’s mother, Madam Grace Adu, attended the event in a beautiful green dress and stylish makeup masking her age

Social media users heaped praises on Piesie Esther's mom for her gorgeous sense of fashion and her youthful appearance

Gospel singer Piesie Esther threw a simple and elegant birthday party for her mother, Madam Grace Adu, as she turned 70 years old.

Piesie Esther's mother slays in a stylish green outfit as she celebrates her 70th birthday. Image credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther’s mother showed up to her birthday party in a stylish green dress looking far younger than her age.

The party was attended by close friends and family of the singer, who celebrated Madam Adu for her advanced years and impact on their lives.

Piesie Esther’s mother slays at birthday party

Award-winning gospel singer Piesie Esther shared numerous videos on social media detailing the events of her mother’s iconic 70th birthday celebration.

In one video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Madam Adu showed up in a sleek car at the venue for the event and was welcomed by her daughter.

She stepped out of the car in an eye-grabbing green dress, sporting a beautiful smile with a golden clutch purse in her hand.

Ghanaian musician and preacher, Prophet Joseph Atarah, was among the first to welcome Piesie Esther’s mother to the programme.

The singer and her mother walked to the venue to receive warm welcomes from those in attendance and they later danced together tenderly.

The video of Piesie Esther's mother at her 70th bday part is below:

In another video, Prophet Atarah prayed over the birthday cake for blessings before it was cut by the attendees.

Social media users praised the bond between mother and daughter that was on full display throughout the event.

Another video shared by the gospel singer is below:

Piesie Esther has often spoken about the impact of her mom on her life, praising her for being the best parent one could have.

Speaking on Mother’s Day in 2023, the gospel star said her mother raised her children on her behalf due to her schedule.

Gospel singer Piesie Esther credits her mom's influence for her successful career. Image credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

She also highlighted her motherly nature that manifested in her always making sure her children were well-fed.

Fans react to Piesie Esther’s mother’s birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians on Piesie Esther’s birthday celebration for her mother.

gloriaosarfo wrote:

"This is so beautiful and priceless.👌🏾 Happy blessed birthday to a super woman💝👑💝 More blessings, long life in good health Mama🌺🌺🌺"

ladiesinn_collections said:

"Happy blessed birthday mama 😍age gracefully."

mavisasanteofficial commented:

"Aww, madam.....Happy glorious birthday ooo Mama. We love and appreciate you so much. Wishing you a long life with good health 🙏 ❤️"

strawberry_fitzness said:

"Happy glorious birthday to Madam. Mama nhyira wo, may he grant you long life. May you continue to enjoy the grace of God. I love you so much mama ❤️❤️❤️"

maakosua_broni: "Happy 70th birthday to the woman of substance ❤️❤️the one who has raised a superstar for us, God bless you."

Piesie Esther speaks against tight dresses

YEN.com.gh previously reported that gospel singer Piesie Esther expressed disapproval for wearing tight dresses.

The singer addressed the controversy over some gospel musicians dressing inappropriately to perform at events.

She said she felt uncomfortable in tight dresses as she wants to depict piousness and win souls for Christ.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh