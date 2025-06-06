Sensational musician Hajia 4Reall excited many fans when she made her first public appearance after serving a one-year jail term in the US

In the video posted on Instagram by famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper, the Badder Than hitmaker arrived at a plush restaurant with her friends in expensive cars

Many social media users were excited to see her in the video, while others advised her to change her circle of friends

Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall has made her first public appearance after returning to Ghana after serving a one-year jail term in the US.

Hajia 4Reall makes her first public appearance after her release.

Hajia 4Reall's first public appearance

Renowned Ghanaian blogger GHHyper, who is also the official blogger of Hajia 4Reall, shared an exciting video on his Instagram page of the musician making her first public appearance upon her return to Ghana.

In the video, the sensational musician and her female friends arrived at a plush restaurant in a convoy of expensive cars.

She looked cheerful and happy as she interacted with GHHyper while showing off her beautiful outfit and looks.

Hajia 4Reall wore a blonde wig with black roots. Her makeup was heavy and perfectly done by her makeup artist.

The Fine Girl crooner wore a figure-hugging bodycon dress. The dress was artistic in nature as it had the figure of female curves printed on the front and the back.

Reactions to Hajia 4Reall's night out

In the comment section of the video, many people were glad to see her cheerful and finally making a comeback to social media.

Others pleaded with her to change her circle of friends as they noticed the same faces she used to hang out with before her 12-month jail term in the US.

Her beauty also caught the attention of many people. Others also realised the physical changes in her fine curves, noting that she had gained some weight.

The reactions of social media users to Hajia 4Reall's night out with her friends are below:

kritical_one_ said:

"Hajia is untouchable !! The grace too much."

d_yclef said:

"Madam change Squad ooo 😂 moving with new team."

sallyboakyedankwah said:

"We’re here worried about someone who gained weight in prison. Welcome back ma’am ❤️."

zesty_fragrance said:

"This squad die33 is family and few trusted friends 😍. Gye Nyame!"

berlyndagh said:

"Hajia for relax oo you’re making it look like the prison u went is an achievement bi 🤷🏻‍♀️."

utvghanaonline said:

"Unstoppable ❤️Say say whatttttt🔥🔥🔥."

titiglowcosmetics said:

"Welcome back Gods child 💋."

Hajia 4Reall's beautiful pictures after her sentence.

Hajia 4Reall drops a new song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia 4Reall made a swift return to the music scene just days after being released from prison in the United States.

The talented singer, who was sentenced to one year and one day on June 28, 2024, took to Instagram to share a teaser of her latest music video, her first post since regaining her freedom.

The impromptu release stirred conversations online, with many fans praising her resilience and eagerly anticipating the full comeback.

