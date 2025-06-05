Dr Osei Kwame Despite's beautiful wife, Awurama Despite, made a bold fashion statement at the launch of his museum

The gorgeous style influencer turned heads with her classy two-piece ensemble and hairstyle at the event

Some social media users have commented on her trending video that bloggers posted on Instagram

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Awurama Despite, made a striking impression at the official launch of her husband’s automobile museum.

Awurama Despite wore a custom-made outfit that showcased her impeccable style. Known for her reserved public presence despite her husband's high-profile status, she turned heads at the upscale event with her captivating spaghetti-strap peplum top, tailored to perfection.

Prominent Ghanaian lawyer and the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei's mother exuded elegance, pairing her top with a vibrant lemon green floral-design long skirt that not only elevated her overall look but also added a refreshing pop of colour to the occasion.

Awurama Despite complemented her ensemble with a luxurious long frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down her back, enhancing her graceful demeanour as she mingled among family and friends.

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, harmonising beautifully with her complexion, while she adorned her ears with striking round gold earrings that sparkled with every movement.

To complete her sophisticated look, Awurama accessorised with an assortment of elegant bracelets and matching rings, all hinting at her refined taste and status within the event's high-society atmosphere.

She expertly chose a pair of designer shoes that not only matched her ensemble but also added to her poise and confidence as she navigated the venue.

Despite launches Ghana's first automobile museum

Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite launched Ghana's first automobile museum on June 1, 2025, in a grand ceremony.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was presented to commission the legacy project that would boost tourism in Ghana.

Former President John Agyekum Kuffour, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and a bevvy of Ghana celebrities, including Jackie Appiah and John Dumelo, graced the occasion.

Kennedy Osei celebrates his father

In a touching display of sentiment, Kennedy Osei shared a heartfelt message to celebrate his father's birthday on February 2, 2025.

The young member of the East Legon Executive Men's Club posted a heartwarming photo of himself alongside Dr. Osei, capturing a moment of pride and admiration.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looked dapper as ever, donning a stylish long-sleeve shirt complemented by tailored blue trousers, accessorised with fashionable sunglasses that added a dash of sophistication to his appearance.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Osei showcased his own sense of style, appearing classy in a simple but chic tee-shirt paired with black trousers, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit he has keenly embraced as he absorbed invaluable business lessons from his father throughout the day.

Despite's daughter flaunts her designer bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Osei, Despite's daughter, who made a daring fashion statement at the opening of his automobile museum.

At the star-studded event, the fashion entrepreneur stood out thanks to her chic ensemble and hairstyle.

Several social media users have commented on Nana Ama Osei's flawless look and makeup at the historic event.

