Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, was at her daughter's school to perform during their Thanksgiving service

However, when she ministered, her daughter could not hold back her tears and cried while watching her mother

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty got her daughter emotional when she ministered in songs at the girl’s school.

Empress Gifty’s daughter attends Tema Parents Association, one of the well-renowned basic schools in Tema of the Greater Accra Region.

In an Instagram video, Empress Gifty joined the final year students who are expected to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from Tuesday, June 11, 2025, for a thanksgiving service.

The girl cried and wiped her tears as her mother ministered. Empress Gifty signalled her daughter to join her as she sang. The girl who was sitting in the front row got up and joined her mum.

She hugged her daughter and continued singing. Meanwhile, the young girl cried and wiped her tears as her mum sang. At a point, she raised her head to look at her mum and was singing along. She later let go of her mother and went to sit down.

According to some old students of the school, the Thanksgiving service is organised every year for the Form three students to worship and celebrate God for his goodness throughout their basic school years.

They added that it is done a few days before the final year students sit for the BECE.

One of Empress Gifty’s daughters is part of the form three students, and her mother was present to lead the children in worship.

The celebrated singer sang some of her songs and others by her colleague gospel singers.

Empress Gifty, who is also known for always looking good, wore a white top and white trousers to match the all-white attire the students wore. She wore a black inner and pink shoes and a bag to complement her look.

Her daughter wore an all-white dress with elbow-length sleeves. The other students also wore white.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians get emotional over Empress Gifty and daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @nations_blogger on Instagram. Read them below:

Mrs_ajcobblah said:

“wooow 😢😍.”

Iamroland_allotey wrote:

“Who is cutting onions 😂.”

Pryzless7 said:

“Still Noko beautiful 🤩 any other Noko is fake.”

Mizz_ulrike wrote:

“My former school. TEPAS .. great one Gifty.”

Amrichie said:

“She’s Glowing 😍😍😍.”

Peacemaria_peprah wrote:

“Nice program ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks for coming 😍.”

Nana_akua_addai said:

“This is nice to watch 😢😍.”

Awurabena_addy wrote:

“She resembles Serwaa a little bit now.”

Mizz_ulrike said:

“Tema parents all the way! I remember 15 years ago we also had a thanksgiving ceremony there and I must say it’s a big deal to us . Thanks empress for supporting the children.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh