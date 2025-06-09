Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, stirred controversy on social media after warning church members not to eat outside the church

He said anyone who chooses not to buy food from the church’s canteen should not use its washrooms but go back to where they ate

His comments sparked a healthy debate on social media, as some Ghanaians condemned his actions while others defended him

Ghanaian preacher Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has sparked controversy after sternly warning church members to stop eating from outside locations.

The founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre warned that any member of his congregation who does so should not be allowed to use the church’s washrooms.

He shared that if you leave their canteen to buy food elsewhere, you should go back to that place to use the washroom if you get the urge.

Adom Kyei Duah blasts church members

The man of God berated his congregation in a sermon delivered on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Speaking to his congregation, widely known as the ‘Philadelphia Church’, Adom Kyei Duah complained about people neglecting the church for outside facilities.

"If you eat at our canteen and want to use the washroom, why not pay a small amount to use it? But if you go and eat someone else's food and feel like using the washroom, don't come to the church's facilities. Go to the food seller's washroom,” he warned.

The church’s policy of charging members to use its washrooms sparked outrage on social media.

Ghanaians described the policy as a ploy to make money and slammed the man of God.

Adom Kyei Duah faces controversy on a constant basis, particularly in relation to monetising aspects of his church.

Adom Kyei Duah is the founder and leader of the Believer's Worship Centre. Image credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

Source: Facebook

His sale of a brand of ‘sobolo’ (local hibiscus drink) with alleged healing powers has become a bone of contention between him and gospel musician Diana Asamoah.

Asamoah described the drink as harmful and called on regulators to check the pastor and stop him.

Her comments sparked a feud with the preacher that continues to escalate.

Ghanaians react to Adom Kyei Duah’s sermon

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah warning church members about eating outside his canteen.

efe_wangeh_ commented:

"Washroom for the church members too you pay?"

naana_diya said:

"I’m sure the money is for toilet rolls, dettol and soap to clean and maintain the place. Also he will definitely pay fees to get the waste disposed by waste management so guys calm down wai."

maame_esi_dumahmensah wrote:

"Awww lack of knowledge my people perish ampa! 😭😭😭"

cecil4christ said:

"Wow😮 church is a business ampa."

clement_agyei_ampong commented:

"Don't worry, they will come and defend him 😂."

kofi_currency20 said:

"What money do they even need again, oh God!"

Adom Kyei Duah blasts corrupt pastors

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Adom Kyei slammed some branch pastors of his church for engaging in corruption.

Speaking in a viral video, he stated that certain pastors are skimming church funds into their own pockets instead of sending it to the mother church for upkeep as expected.

He vowed to take action against any pastor who is proven to have engaged in such activities.

