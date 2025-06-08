Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has reacted to the government's decision to increase the Fuel Levy by GH₵1

In a video, he directed some questions to President John Dramani Mahama and shared his experience with paying levies

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post on social media

Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, shared his thoughts on the government's decision to raise the tax on petroleum products—popularly known as the "Dumsor Levy"—by GH¢1.

The pastor, who is known to speak his mind, asked if the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who possibly caused the mess, making Ghanaians pay for the levy, will be dismissed.

In a video on X, Prophet Kofi Oduro said he shared his opinion on e-levy when it was introduced during the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“Your Excellency, if we pay for that levy, will ECG bosses still be at post? Since they are causing financial loss to the state, I’m asking if they would still be at their posts. The people who are causing us the mess, will they still remain in their position? I want to know.”

The pastor shared how he paid GH¢30,000 as e-levy one morning. He added that since Ghanaians would be the ones paying the taxes or levies introduced, it is imperative to ask what the money is used for and what happens to the people who caused financial loss to the state.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prophet Oduro on Dumsor Levy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @aristotledada on X. Some supported the Prophet’s assertion while others disagreed with him. Read the comments below:

@sktettey said:

“Chale, this is the best pastor in Ghana 🇬🇭 .”

@pain_kilhar9 wrote:

“On behalf of the ministry…” Meaning the money is church money. So why is he boasting about it as if it were his own money??? “

@Caessar_7 said:

“Imagine an NPP supporter complaining about a 1 cedi tax on a litre of fuel, forgetting that we were once buying fuel 20ghc per litre...The NPP has nothing to complain. Whatever Mahama does, they did it times 100.”

@sethfrimsk wrote:

“@JDMahama I have tagged you...His first statement is very important...will they still be at post @JDMahama?”

@OnGod419 said:

“This man always dey talk sense.”

@felixdbrown16 wrote:

“NDC is giving me heart problems. Politics is not for the weak.”

@SDebarrister said:

“Is he a pastor or a political commentator? I ask myself this question every day. You go bath say you dey go church listen Daniel inh story. You go reach then the pastor Dey talk about Addo D and JM like every Sunday.”

@KDOdame wrote:

“Truth will always stand tall. Those sabotaging the government must go.”

