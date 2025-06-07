Diana Asamoah Asks Jesus About Adom Kyei-Duah's Sobolo, Shares Heavenly Answer: "Which Blood?"
- Evangelist Diana Asamoah has taken her feud with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah into prayers
- The singer who believes Adom Kyei-Duah's teachings and culture are not coherent with the Bible claims she has spoken with Jesus Christ about the matter
- In a recent video, she recounted her chat with Jesus Christ about Adom Kyei-Duah
Award-winning gospel singer Diana Asamoah has opened up about a chat she claims to have had with Jesus Christ about her feud with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the All Believers Worship Center, aka Philadelphia.
The singer, during her morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, claimed that she spoke with Jesus, who calls a special pet name, Diane, about Adom Kyei-Duah's Sobolo, nicknamed Yesu Mogya (Blood of Christ).
"I asked Christ that this blood, which many believe it's named after you, so it's your blood. Is that true?. He said, Diane, which blood? I don't know that blood," Diana Asamoah said.
"Something has happened. Your word which says people will come and call themselves the Christ has come to pass. This very one has come to manufacture your blood," the singer added.
According to Diana Asamoah, Adom Kyei Duah's claim to be Jesus Christ was not coherent with the Bible.
The gospel star has been a serial critic of the All Believers Worship Center's teaching and culture.
Adom Kyei-Duah's church, as per its website, focuses on a different relationship to Jesus and God the Father, based on changing one‘s mindset from perceiving physical or physical difficulties in one’s life as a cause of external spirits and other people's intervention to a mindset.
The Philadelphia church members allegedly discourage tithing and believe products manufactured by their founder, including Yesu Mogya, a drink made of hibiscus tea, offer healing and spiritual breakthroughs.
The Philadelphia movement's philosophy has made the church unpopular among some Christian sects.
Adom Kyei-Duah has publicly reacted to Diana Asamoah's rants. Some of his staunch believers, including Ghanaian actor Lil Win, have also recorded several videos berating the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker.
Diana Asamoah maintains that she is unfazed by the threats and insults from the Philadelphia camp and will continue speaking her truth to power.
Netizens react to Diana Asamoah's prayer
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's conversation with Jesus Christ about Adom Kyei-Duah.
Aakus 11 said:
DANI..DIAN...DAYAN..which is which 😆mama Diana will make you laugh 🤣😂😂...but true when you have a good relationship with Holy Spirit ❤️is sweet
awuraama92 wrote:
This woman can tease oo 😂😂😂
oforiwaah4 remarked:
U can’t hate her , she is tooo bold because she knows the word of God
Kumchacha chides Diana Asamoah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha had sided with Adom Kyei-Duah in his ongoing feud with Evangelist Diana Asamoah.
The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, told Diana Asamoah to stop her rants.
In his warning video, Kumchacha body-shamed Diana Asamoah and hurled unprintable words at her.
Source: YEN.com.gh
