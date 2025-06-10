The final funeral rites for the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, were held on Monday, June 9, 2025

Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, attended the funeral to mourn her late relative

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo was overcome as she sat with her family and observed the final funeral rites

The former president of Ghana, William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, has courted attention after she was spotted at the late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The former president's daughter, a Royal of the Silver Stool in the Mampong Traditional Council, was present with many prominent Ghanaian personalities at the final funeral rites of the late monarch.

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo's father, Nana Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, John Agyekum Kufuor, President John Dramani Mahama, Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Prophet Eric Boahen, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, were also present at the late Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral.

The funeral rites, known as 'Dɔte Yie', commenced on Friday, June 6, 2025, and ended on Monday, June 9, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter was overcome with emotions as she sat with her family and mourned the Mamponghene's passing.

Edwina, who hails from the Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong and was related to the late Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, was near tears as she observed the final funeral rites.

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo's sighting at the late Mamponghene's funeral rites marked a rare public appearance for the former president's daughter.

Nana Akufo-Addo donates at Mamponghene's funeral

On Monday, June 9, 2025, Nana Akufo-Addo donated GH¢200,000 at the funeral of the deceased Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, who was related to his late second wife, Eleanor Nkansah-Gyamenah.

The leader of the Mampong Traditional Council died on April 20, 2025, at the age of 86. Before his demise, he held the Silver Stool of Asanteman, the second-highest traditional leadership role after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Akufo-Addo also commiserated and exchanged pleasantries with the Asantehene, who was saddened by the death of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

Below is the video of Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo mourning the late Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II:

Reactions to Edwina Akufo-Addo mourning Mamponghene

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Ama aseiduwaa papabi commented:

"Her late mum is from Mampong and from a royal home. I won’t be surprised if one day, she becomes the Mamponghemaa cos her mum was from the royal home."

Nana Akua Nyarkoa said:

"She resembles Mamponghemaa."

Fosua Hannah commented:

"Everything shows she has cried a lot 🥺."

Nana Konadu and son attend Mamponghene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her son, Kimathi Rawlings, attended the funeral of Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, on June 9, 2025.

The former First Lady and her son received a rousing reception from Ghanaians who were present at the funeral, with many comparing Kimathi to his late dad, statesman Jerry John Rawlings.

