President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attended the late Mamponghene's Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral on June 9, 2025

The president commiserated with the Asantehene as he and his elders observed the funeral rites

President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's interaction at the late Mamponghene's funeral triggered reactions on social media

President John Dramani Mahama and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have courted attention after a video of their interaction at the late Mamponghene's Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025, surfaced on social media.

The president and the Ashanti King were among numerous prominent Ghanaian figures who attended the third day of the late leader of the Asante Mampong Traditional Council's funeral.

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, Bishop Ajagurajah, Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Prophet Eric Boahen, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, and many others were also in attendance at the funeral to pay their last respects to the late Mamponghene.

In a video, President John Dramani Mahama went to interact and commiserate with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he and his council of elders sat and observed the funeral rites.

President Mahama and the Asantehene exchanged pleasantries and engaged in a friendly conversation for a while before the president and his entourage left the funeral grounds. The two men recently got together during Otumfuo's courtesy visit to the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, June 2, 2025.

This visit marked the first time the traditional ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom visited the presidency after President John Dramani Mahama assumed office for his second term following his massive victory in the 2024 general elections.

The Asantehene recently embarked on a duty tour, which saw him also meet with former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo at their respective residences.

During his recent visit to the Jubilee House, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised the president for the massive strides he and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had made in the first six months of his second term.

He also advised President John Dramani Mahama to deliver on his campaign promises and ensure the growth of the country and the progress of the citizens.

Below is the video of President John Mahama commiserating with Otumfuo at Mamponghene's funeral:

Mahama and Otumfuo's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jerry Springer commented:

"The bond of friendship and respect between JM and Kotokohene is very arresting. By now, ɔbosom is not happy, koraaa."

Marklee Nana Yeboah said:

"I saw my king, my president and my regional minister. This made my day."

Kwame Koranteng wrote:

"President John Dramani Mahama is so gentle, meeerhnn ✌️🙌🏾."

