Ghanaian media personality Natalie Fort has sparked debate online after she posted a photo of her lunch on Facebook

The GHOne TV news anchor invited her followers to join her at a five-star restaurant to enjoy a bowl of light soup and sugar bread

Some social media users have commented on broadcaster Natalie Fort's trending photo on Facebook

Ghanaian media personality Natalie Fort has garnered attention on social media after she posted a photo of her sumptuous lunch online.

The GHOne TV presenter shared a bowl of chicken light soup paired with two round loaves of sugar bread on Facebook.

Ghanaian media personality Natalie Fort enjoys three pieces of chicken and sugar bread. Photo credit: @nataliefort.

Source: Instagram

Natalie Fort's photo instantly went viral online with many Ghanaians inquiring about the region in Ghana which enjoys this combination of food.

Others also suggested that the outspoken and eloquent broadcaster was expecting a baby, as most pregnant women yearn for specific kinds of food to satisfy their cravings.

Natalie Fort enjoys chicken soup and bread

Natalie Fort has gone viral after she posted a photo of her lunch on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions below:

Akosua Serwaa Agyeman stated:

"Only Fantes understand the feeling of eating this meal❤️❤️🤣🤣. Sugar bread with light soup!❤️."

Si Len Ce stated:

"Who prepared the chicken 🍗 If it is you, your marriage is running in the other direction 🥱🤭🤔."

Adwoa Yababy stated:

"I now understand why some sickness names cannot be mentioned by the people but only the doctors. Eiiih Bread with what? Or I can't see well."

Famous Tekpor

"Dear Natalie, what kind of equations are these? Yoo coming with me."

Sagacious Dorkazy stated:

"When did we start eating bread and chicken light soup as a delicacy in this kentri? Anaa ebe prego cravings... ..anyways thanks for the invite."

Check out the photo below:

Natalie Fort slays in a white dress

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur Natalie Fort turned heads in a sleeveless ruched top styled with perfectly fitted pants for her photoshoot.

The career counsellor wore a side-parted shoulder-length coiled hairstyle and beautiful makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

She accessorised her look with sparkly earrings and a pearly necklace styled with a green floral scarf and flaunted her black designer bag to match her high heels.

Natalie Fort shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Lord, You are worthy… made the lines fall in pleasant places, turned silent tears into laughter and been my eternal guiding light. In awe of God’s goodness, it’s been beauty for ashes all the way through. Romans 8:28 🌹."

Check out the photos below:

Natalie Fort rocks an African print dress

Ghanaian style influencer Natalie Fort looked effortlessly chic in a spaghetti strap African print flared dress for her photoshoot.

She modelled in red elegant shoes with embellishment and completed her look with a hand-beaded bag.

Check out the photos below:

Natalie Fort joins GHone TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about news presenter Natalie Fort, who formerly worked for TV3, joining GhOne TV.

She resigned from Media General on April 5, 2021, after serving as one of TV3’s top female news anchors.

Natalie Fort stated in a viral video that she was very thrilled to join GHOne TV where she now works under Nana Aba Anamoah who serves as the General Manager.

Source: YEN.com.gh