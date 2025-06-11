Empress Gifty and her husband arrived in court for the first hearing of their case against Agradaa in a Toyota Tundra Platinum

The gospel singer’s $69,000 car featured a personalised number plate displaying her popular slogan

Some social media users have commented on the Watch Me hitmaker's flawless look on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty arrived in style for the first hearing of her lawsuit against Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, at the Tema High Court.

The United Television presenter filed a GH₵20 million defamation case against Agradaa over comments she made about her on social media.

Empress Gifty cruises in a Toyota Tundra Platinum for the first hearing of her case against Agradaa at the Tema High Court. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

The lawsuit sought a stop to additional defamatory statements, compensation for libel and slander, removal of the information from Agradaa's internet platforms, and payment for legal expenses.

For the first court hearing, Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, looked adorable together as they arrived at the Tema High Court in their customised Toyota Tundra platinum.

Empress Gifty looks classy in court

Ghanaian style influencer Empress Gifty looked elegant in a blue knitted two-piece ensemble that flaunted her figure.

The host of Ucook on UTV wore a long, coiled frontal lace hairstyle that reached her back as she posed for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings, different sets of bracelets to match the handle of her white shoulder bag.

Empress Gifty completed her look with beautiful designer sandals that elevated her look in the trending video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Villas_boaz stated:

"May God fight for her because Agradaa is doing too much. Look at yesterday when she was live."

amoabaabaamoahamoah stated:

"I wish someone could tell her about her buttons. Pressure and stress are not a good thing at all. May they settle it amicably."

Mawuse_ese stated:

"Victory is for GOD, wish you all the best GIFTY 😍😍."

Dorkenventures stated:

"So-called servants of God on social media and court 😂😂😂."

Iam_bediako stated:

"Ah, Mama Pat also has this same number plate oo 😂😂boi3."

The Instagram video is below:

Agradaa teases Empress Gifty after the first hearing

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophetess Agradaa looked heavenly in a white tassel gown and red platform high heels for the first hearing at the Tema High Court.

The celebrity mother teased Empress Gifty as she used her popular quotes, including "Noko tantalising", after the hearing.

Agradaa's viral video has generated many comments on TikTok as she teased Empress Gifty and her husband. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Milkshake stated:

"In this life errrh if u get issue with person wey like teasing 😈 wawu! They will frustrate you eiiiiiiii hihihihi."

Fanglad stated:

"I pray for you that you will always be the winner not a loser. Love you so much."

Real Chillie stated:

"Noko tantaliser ❤️❤️❤️. Mama Pat ❤️❤️❤️❤️to the whole wiase."

Abena Adepa stated:

"😂😂😂 I can't stop laughing oo eii maame wei paa🤣 ose noko fine in the presence of Gifty and husband 🤣🤣🤣herrh. Agrasco to the whole wiase!✌️."

The TikTok video is below:

Empress Gifty claims Bible permits wearing makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, who asserted that the Bible permits women to wear cosmetics.

During her video session, the singer was seen sporting a vibrant maxi dress, a glamorous haircut, and impeccable makeup.

Several religious individuals responded to her assertions, sharing mixed reactions on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh