Rising fashion designer Philipa Yaa Baby has passed away after her lover allegedly shot her at home

GH Kobby and his two friends have been taken into police custody after the incident happened on June 10, 2025

YEN.com.gh has compiled the top three fashionable photos of the fashionable which are circulating on TikTok

Ghanaian social media personality Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH-Kobby, has been taken into custody in Yeji, Bono East Region, for shooting his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby.

The sad incident happened in Seker, a community close to Yeji in the Bono East Region of Ghana, on June 10, 2025.

According to the reports, the police also caught two of his companions who were driving away from the incident.

The rising fashion designer was taken to Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji, but she died from a gunshot wound to her left arm.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three fashionable photos of the style and beauty influencer, Philipa Yaa Baby, below.

GH Kobby's girlfriend fixes a frontal hairstyle

In a video posted by a hairstylist on TikTok, Yaa Baby looked elegant in a black spaghetti top and black jeans as she visited the salon to fix her name.

The jovial and fun-loving young influencer was seen drinking Kalypoo as she waited for the frontal glue to dry.

She accessorised her look with a beautiful necklace and matching bracelet, and flaunted her classy sandals in the video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

monicadapaah118 stated:

"Eiiiiiii my dear sorry OK girls we have to be careful ooo 😭😭."

D_lash tech stated:

"Please why did the boyfriend shoot the girl ?was it a fight or what."

SANKO stated:

"Fine girls but moaso dendeeeeen.... Ahh such a beautiful girl 😭. Ladies, please if education focus, if trade focus whatever profession please try hard to make it firm.. Don't easily fall for a guy because he has a car, handsome or whatsoever...Wawu nkwasia wuo."

Kojovani stated:

"Not every guy you suppose to date, Ghana girls learn, RIP dear. I cancel ❌ premature death in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen."

Mercury stated:

"Why shud I date a guy who has a gun??eiii boi3."

The TikTok video is below:

GH Kobby's girlfriend rocks a halter-neck dress

Ghanaian fashion lover Philipa Yaa Baby was spotted in a VIP bus jamming to a highlife song as she waited for the bus to move.

She looked gorgeous in a stylish halter-neck dress that flaunted her smooth skin. Yaa Baby showed off her beautiful tattoo on her wrist in the viral video.

GH Kobby's girlfriend wore long eyelashes and showed off her beautiful face without makeup, and turned heads with her long red acrylic nails.

The TikTok video is below:

GH Kobby's girlfriend flaunts her fine legs

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Baby looked terrific in a short strapless dress that accentuated her curves.

She wore mild makeup with long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows for her lunch date in the trending video.

The beauty influencer rocked a gold necklace, different sets of earrings and showed off her long nails.

The TikTok video is below:

GH Kobby flaunts his house

Ghanaian man GH Kobby looked overly excited in this video as he flaunted the well-fitted kitchen in a viral video.

The TikTok video is below:

KNUST student dies on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deladem, Joana Yabani, a student at KNUST who died on campus on February 27, 2025.

Yabani was buried on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after it was claimed that her boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, killed her.

Photos and videos of the funeral service, which was attended by friends, family, and classmates, have surfaced online.

