Politician Hopeson Adorye defended his wife, Empress Gifty, after Nana Agradaa rubbished her customised ‘Noko’ pickup truck

The controversial preacher said in a video that the truck's vanity plate was not registered with the DVLA

Adorye shared a video with close-up shots of the truck's road insurance documents to prove they are legitimate

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has hit back at preacher Nana Agradaa, after she launched an attack on his wife, gospel musician Empress Gifty.

The singer turned up to the first day of court in her gh₵ 20 million defamation lawsuit against Agradaa driving a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with a customised ‘Noko’ number plate.

Empress Gifty has used the word ‘Noko’, which means ‘something’ in the Ga language, as her trademark for the last several years.

Nana Agradaa hijacked the term at the start of their feud and has made its ownership an important part of the battle.

The singer asserted her ownership of the phrase at the Tema High Court when she showed up with her car having the trademarked term on her licence plate.

Nana Agradaa responded in a viral video, alleging the term was not properly registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

She also blasted Hopeson Adorye for buying his wife a car meant for the farm.

Agradaa said he was not ready to purchase a car for his wife, but rushed to do so out of a sense of competition with her.

Hopeson Adorye blasts Nana Agradaa

The controversial politician reacted to Nana Agradaa’s claims in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He showed off his wife’s vehicle in the video and lingered on the roadworthiness and insurance certificates to prove it had been properly registered with the authorities.

Adorye addressed Agradaa directly and said her claims about the vehicle had been debunked.

“For those saying the car isn’t registered, take a look at this. Everything has been duly registered. You can all see it for yourself. Her claims are pure lies,” he taunted Agradaa while laughing.

Watch Hopeson Adorye's video replying to Nana Agradaa below.

Hopeson Adorye’s response to Agradaa stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on Hopeson Adorye’s new video, hitting back at Nana Agradaa.

Numerous social media users expressed surprise that Hopeson Adorye has taken it upon himself to jump into a beef involving women.

Others praised him for being an instigator who is a worthy rival to Agradaa.

akuaasantewaa wrote:

"Kyere s3 Hopeson ne mmaaa ntokwa de3."

abenaaras said:

"But it was registered today so what Agraa said is true. You did the insurance and road worthy today 😂😂."

nanakd_nkad commented:

"Thank God he didn't make it to parliament; such an ......"

_myvoguelife wrote:

"Gifty is going to leave this man one day, who is betting?"

mary_gold_o said:

"A man who uses a woman to fight his battles dier😂😂"

princedash02 commented:

"So he can't just act like a real man."

gold.ilocks50 wrote:

"Omg this husband is an instigator"

sofiamissing_ said:

"This dude got all the time in the world lmaooo 🤣🕰️"

Hopeson Adorye defends his wife from trolls

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hopeson Adorye defended his wife from the constant attacks by social media users.

He declared in a TikTok live video that any attack on his wife is a direct attack on himself and would be replied to with the ferociousness it deserves.

He said that when he has a beef with other personalities, such as Agradda, her supporters should attack him and not his wife.

