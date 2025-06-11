Nana Aba Anamoah attended the Thomas Partey football tournament, which showcases young football talent, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

She was ambushed by a journalist, who asked her inappropriate questions about social media rumours

Nana Aba ignored the questions and was widely praised on social media, while the journalist was slammed as unprofessional

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, received praise from social media users after ignoring a journalist's ridiculous questions during a public outing.

Nana Aba Anamoah ignores a journalist's awkward questions during her appearance at Thomas Partey's tournament. Image credit: @bessahghana

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba showed up at the annual Thomas Partey tournament, which is an avenue for young football talents to showcase their skills to scouts.

The Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) network business development executive was ambushed by a reporter while walking in the park to her seat in the stands.

She was asked to comment on social media rumours labelling her as the 'headmistress' of a group of women, but she completely ignored the reporter.

Nana Aba walked steadily on and never acknowledged the question.

The moment went viral, generating universal praise for the former GhOne TV presenter.

Social media users praised her composure and poise under pressure.

They also piled on the journalist and accused him of asking childish questions.

Nana Aba storms Thomas Partey’s football tournament

Former GhOne TV anchor Nana Aba Anamoah appeared at the ongoing Thomas Partey tournament, organised by the Arsenal Football Club (AFC) superstar.

The Black Stars midfielder put together the competition at the Tuba Astroturf Park in Kokrobite to discover the next wave of talented superstars.

The second edition of the tournament began on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and is expected to end on Friday, June 13.

Nana Aba Anamoah, a close friend of Partey’s, was one of numerous prominent personalities who appeared to lend their support to the midfield dynamo.

The two have publicly expressed their support for each other on numerous occasions.

Nana Aba Anamoah parties with Thomas Partey, whom she has described as a 'perfect gentleman'. Image credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In 2018, Nana Aba Anamoah congratulated the midfielder on winning the Europa League trophy with his then-club, Atletico Madrid.

"Let's celebrate a brother. Well done, @thomaspartey5. You worked your socks off to get here. #Champion #europa." she wrote at the time.

Their close relationship at one point sparked rumours of a relationship, which Nana Aba denied.

She explained she only had a close friendship with him and that he’s a perfect gentleman.

“I always feel safe around Partey. He is a perfect gentleman,” she said.

Watch Nana Aba's appearance at Partey's tournament below.

Ghanaians react to Nana Aba snubbing journalist

Social media users shared their opinions on Nana Aba Anamoah’s response to being asked childish questions.

pedicraak said:

"Silence is golden ampa 👏"

the_asiedu wrote:

"Boy wei wegyimi anaa? You have the opportunity to talk to her and you decided to ask her nkwasias3m...eeii bibinii."

yaaqueen25 commented:

"She really did well ❤️❤️❤️"

anapuna_mk said:

"Ah so what was that for? Guy wei paaa"

efo_de_grateful wrote:

"She talk right now, ego turn issue!!! Hmmmmm."

