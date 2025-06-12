Former traditionalist turned evangelist, Agradaa, has refueled her feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband

The controversial televangelist established in a new video that a nickname used by her rival has now been registered under her name

This comes after their first day at the Tema High Court following a defamation suit filed by Empress Gifty against Agradaa

The founder of the Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, has registered Empress Gifty's beloved nickname 'Noko Fine' as a business venture amid their ongoing feud.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial televangelist, formerly a traditional worship priestess, showcased a business certificate reportedly obtained from the Registrar General's Department.

The business name on the certificate was NokoFine Petshop.

"The Noko is for me. It has been registered by the Registrar General. I'm waiting for the right time to damage you with it," Agradaa said as she taunted Empress Gifty.

The video emerged online after the televangelist's first day at the Tema High Court for the hearing in the defamation case against her by Empress Gifty.

Agradaa, in her tantrums, jabbed Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, tagging him as a candidate for her pet shop.

What happened between Agradaa and Empress Gifty?

The beefing celebrities and their husbands have consistently been at each other's throats on social media since May 2025.

The singer's husband, Hopeson Adorye, kicked off the beef during an interview on TV XYZ amid Agradaa's woes after meeting Ghanaian politician Sammy Gyami, in which she left with an $800 gift.

Agradaa faced significant backlash and decided to return the money to Sammy Gyamfi in his office.

Hopeson Adorye on national TV called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to ambush Agradaa anytime she sets foot in Sammy Gyamfi's office to refund the controversial $800 gift she received from him.

Agradaa retaliated by targeting Empress Gifty, Hopeson's wife, accusing her of infidelity and having multiple affairs with men of God when she performed at their churches.

Empress Gifty, in her lawsuit against Agradaa, is seeking the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for damages over alleged slander and libel.

She also wants Agradaa to pull down all online content within the scope of the defamation case and refrain from slandering her in the future.

Empress Gifty's counsel speaks after first day in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty's lawyer had shared an update on the ongoing legal battle with Agradaa after their first day in court.

The lawyer stated that Agradaa had filed an application to dismiss Empress Gifty's GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her and end the legal battle. They argue that the televangelist only insulted his client and did not defame her in any way.

The lawyer established that Empress Gifty had filed an affidavit in opposition to the televangelist's application and is expecting the judge to move forward with the case after their second hearing on June 26.

