Hopeson Adorye has expressed his frustrations about netizens roping his wife into his feud with Agradaa

The former bigwig of the New Patriotic Party said he was his wife's gatekeeper and would not sit aloof for netizens to insult her

In a recent live interaction, the politician sent a stern warning to his family's detractors

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, a former leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has warned netizens insulting his wife amid his issues with Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa.

The feud began when Hopeson Adorye ordered foot soldiers of the National Democratic Congress to attack Agradaa for putting Sammy Gyamfi's political career at risk.

His message to the foot soldiers was in reaction to the viral video of Agradaa receiving some dollars from Sammy Gyamfi in public.

Many Ghanaians, including members of the opposition party, NPP, have called for his dismissal and a potential investigation for alleged corruption.

Sammy Gyamfi apologised via a social media post for giving the money to Agradaa. On Monday, May 12, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, summoned the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod to the Jubilee House to explain the circumstances surrounding the cash gift to the televangelist.

Hopeson Adorye's remarks didn't sit well with Agradaa, influencing the controversial televangelist to hit back, roping in his wife, gospel singer Empress Gifty.

In a recent TikTok live interaction, Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye addressed some of their issues as the feud with Agradaa lingers.

Hoepson Adorye appeared furious as some participants of the interaction passed insulting comments about his wife.

The politician tagged himself as his wife's gatekeeper and would not entertain netizens insulting his wife.

Netizens react to Hopeson Adorye's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Hopeson Adorye's rants defending his wife.

Adepabi said:

"On a more serious note Mama Pat is very pretty,Classy,BOLD etc...Very Beautiful Woman, Woman of Substances, Natural Woman 🥰🥰🥰."

Akuasikamenz wrote:

"Ohhhh daaabi. What has Gifty done to u…. Anyways I will forever choose Gifty over you mum."

Celebrityladypainter1 remarked:

"But the truth is Agra is very beautiful because everything about her is natural even if without makeup she's still there , it good to be natural 🥰🥰."

Nana Ohemaa Nyarko noted:

"Now Agra can speak good English ooo what's her secret 🤣."

Altidore1media shared::

"Herrrr TikTok will let our Fathers’s do things Paa ooo."

Chelpang added:

"The man was very innocent till he got married to Gifty 😂."

Hopeson Adorye lambasts NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hopeson Adorye has reflected on his time as a leading member of the New Patriotic Party.

The politician said the salary he earned as a national security officer at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) was only GH¢2,700 monthly.

He said that when he received his appointment letter from the national security coordinator and saw how much had been stated as his salary, he immediately went to former President Akufo-Addo to seek his intervention.

