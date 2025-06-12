Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim earned online praise after sharing a video in which she posed between two high-end luxury cars

Ibrahim looked gorgeous in a flowing green dress, standing between a Lamborghini Huracan and a Brabus G 800

Social media users hailed the actress for showing off such amazing cars and for the message embedded in her caption

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim grabbed online attention after she showcased two expensive luxury vehicles.

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Juliet Ibrahim stood between two high-end vehicles - a green Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder worth an estimated $300,000, and a black Brabus G 800 worth an estimated $400,000.

Juliet Ibrahim was not overshadowed by the two vehicles as she also dazzled in a glowing green dress, flowing weave, beautiful make-up, and a visible touch of lipstick.

Her white shoes complemented her wardrobe and perfectly completed her attention-grabbing look.

Juliet Ibrahim shared a message alongside her video that explained her understanding of the dating world.

The Ghallywood and Nollywood star said men in the dating world have proven to be like some cars - pretty on the eye but not built for the long haul.

She said she has learned to wait for a man who’s not only pretty on the eye but also reliable and trustworthy.

“Over the years, I’ve learned men are a lot like cars—some are built for show, but not for the long journey. So, as for me, I’m done test-driving potential. I’m holding out for the one that’s built to last, aligned with my standards, and comes with peace of mind—not drama under the hood,” she wrote.

Her post went viral on social media, with many people blown away by Ibrahim’s incredible beauty and the majesty of the two luxury vehicles.

The actress tagged a Dubai-based car rental company in her post, indicating the cars were from their garage.

See Juliet Ibrahim’s video below.

Ghanaians react to Juliet Ibrahim flaunting cars

Social media users shared mostly positive opinions in response to Juliet Ibrahim’s video.

Some praised her caption that described her style of man and prayed for God to make her dream come true.

Others gushed over her beauty and expressed their hope to be the lucky man to date her.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

greatfwesh said:

"😁From your mouth to God's ears ❤️"

biancatheproducer wrote:

"😍😍🔥 Looking good and yes to this caption 👏🏽"

lusonangel commented:

"The green car perfectly matches your beautiful outfit 😍 👌"

itz_dhizboy said:

"Juliet, I'll unfollow you the day you show your man. Yes, I'm jealous, I agree 😌"

charitysaunders wrote:

"Say that! @julietibrahim same sis! ✨🤍"

iam_hamara commented:

"I'm loving the nature vibes 🔥"

Juliet Ibrahim breaks down Black Stars' game

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Juliet Ibrahim grabbed attention with her expert analysis of the Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup March played in the United Kingdom in May.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 to reach the final of the tournament with goals from Cyriel Dessers and an own goal by Razak Simpson.

Speaking after the defeat, Ibrahim provided an excellent breakdown of the contest, amazing many with her grasp of football tactics and strategy.

