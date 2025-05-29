Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has delivered an expert football analysis of Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria at the Unity Cup

The popular film producer was in attendance for the crunch Unity Cup match at the Gtech Community Stadium

Nigeria took the bragging rights and will contest the final of the mini tournament against Jamaica

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has gone viral for her insightful analysis of Ghana Black Stars’ 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Watching the match live at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Juliet surprised many with her deep understanding of football approaches and the nuances of the game.

Her commentary, reflecting both passion and knowledge, is going rounds on social media, with lots of fans hilariously calling on her to consider a career in football punditry.

Juliet Ibrahim’s analysis of Ghana 1 Nigeria 2 Unity Cup match

Juliet Ibrahim’s recent performance as a football reviewer has revealed another facet of her talents.

Fans who attended the match or viewed her video analysis online were impressed by how she broke down the game’s key moments with clarity and expertise.

Her ability to evaluate team strategies, and provide balanced criticism set her apart from casual viewers.

The film producer's detailed commentary showcased her passion for football and her respect for both teams given her Nigeria and Ghana connection.

Nigeria defeat Ghana to reach Unity Cup final

The Unity Cup match kicked off with high energy from both teams, but it was Nigeria that struck first.

Dessers Cyriel opened the scoring in the 14th minute, putting the Super Eagles ahead and setting the tone early on.

Just five minutes later, an unfortunate own goal by Ghana defender Razak Simpson doubled Nigeria’s lead, creating a significant challenge for the Black Stars.

Juliet highlighted Ghana's naive side as pivotal, noting how the early setbacks tested Ghana’s resilience.

Brandon Thomas Asante scores debut Ghana goal

Ghana’s lone goal came from Brandon Thomas-Asante, who made his debut appearance for the national team after coming off the bench.

Despite their relative inexperience, the famous influencer pointed out that the Ghanaian players should have done better, especially in the second half when they pushed aggressively for a comeback.

Thomas-Asante's goal injected hope and excitement into the Ghanaian side and their supporters, but Nigeria held on to pick a 2-1 triumph, per the BBC.

Unity Cup: A friendly tournament to test new players

Juliet Ibrahim reminded fans that this was a friendly game, primarily intended to give younger and less experienced players international exposure rather than to secure a win at all costs.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo are not part of Otto Addo's Unity Cup squad as seen on Ghana FA's official website.

Her balanced viewpoint resonated with many supporters who might have been disappointed with the loss but were eager to remain optimistic ahead of the next round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Watch Juliet Ibrahim's viral analysis with TV3 Sports below.

Viral reaction to Juliet Ibrahim's analysis

The video of Juliet Ibrahim’s post-match analysis quickly gained attention on social media platforms.

Fans lauded her for breaking the stereotype that celebrities are only confined to their artistic domains, celebrating her as a multi-talented figure capable of crossing over into sports commentary.

Comments ranged from admiration of her articulate expression to surprise at her football knowledge.

Many called for her to take on more roles as a football analyst, given her engaging delivery and insightful observations.

One football noted on X:

''Get her on GTV Sports ASAP! Nice submission''

One person wrote:

''She knows football more than lots of you pundits on air,''

Another person commented on X:

''She has soccer brains. GTV, get her on your sports show ASAP''

Benjamin Asare loses clean sheet record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the end of Benjamin Asare's run of not conceding as Black Stars goalkeeper.

The Hearts of Oak custodian had kept two clean sheets in his first two games for the Ghana national team against Chad and Madagascar in March this year.

The Black Stars secured massive wins in those World Cup qualifiers, 5-0 thrashing of Les Sao in Accra and 3-0 triumph against Barea, with Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey outstanding in Morocco.

