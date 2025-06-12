Late Christian Atsu's partner, Marie-Claire Rupio, has announced her music project released recently

The mother of three linked up with Afrobeat star Samuel G in an emotional song titled Carry Me Go

Since the tragic demise of Atsu, Marie-Claire has remained committed to keeping Atsu’s memory alive

Marie-Claire Rupio, widow of late Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu, is continuing to honour her husband's legacy in the most personal way—through music.

The mother of three, who is also a published author, has lent her voice to a new track titled Carry Me Go, a collaboration with Afrobeat artiste, Samuel G.

Marie-Claire Rupio married Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu in 2012. Photo credit: @chris_atsu/Instagram and @mariclareuk_/Instagram.

The Libyan-born Ghanaian singer partnered with Claire on this deeply emotional project.

A New Chapter Through Song

In a recent social media post, Marie-Claire shared a glimpse of her contribution to the song.

Dressed simply in a black top and checkered trousers, she performed her lines with passion against a serene backdrop, giving fans a heartfelt preview.

She captioned the video with a message that tugged at hearts, reflecting the weight of her grief and the strength she’s found in creative expression.

The exact words of the caption weren’t included, but the emotion behind them resonated strongly with viewers.

How Marie-Claire has been coping with life without Atsu

This isn’t Claire’s first foray into music. In 2023, she released Lotus, a soul-stirring tribute to Atsu. The track, she explained, was a personal reflection on her mourning process.

“The song is about how I grieved Christian,” she revealed. “It’s part of my journey.”

Through her music and public expressions of love, she has remained committed to keeping Atsu’s memory alive—not only for herself, but for their children.

“For me, it's very important that his name is still there, especially for the children, that he was known, that he was loved by everybody. I just hope that his name will never go away,” she said, speaking to Daily Mail.

Remembering Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu’s passing sent shockwaves through the football world. In February 2023, he was in Turkey playing for Hatayspor when a powerful earthquake struck the region.

After 12 harrowing days of search efforts, his lifeless body was discovered beneath the rubble. He was only 31.

Marie-Claire Rupio and his three children present at Christian Atsu's state-assisted burial on March 17, 2023. Photo by Anadolu.

His remains were flown to Ghana for a state-assisted burial in March of that year.

The memorial drew hundreds of mourners, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, underscoring the love and respect he commanded.

Throughout his career, Atsu wore the jerseys of top clubs including FC Porto, Newcastle United, Al Raed, and Hatayspor.

On the international stage, he made 60 appearances for Ghana’s Black Stars, according to Transfermarkt.

Beyond football, he was a beacon of hope to many. From 2016 until his death, Atsu served as an ambassador for Arms Around The Child, a global children’s charity.

He was also instrumental in building a school in Senya Beraku, Ghana, showing that his heart was as big as his talent.

Chelsea pays tribute to late Christian Atsu

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that English Premier League side Chelsea FC paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

“Today we remember Christian Atsu on his birthday,” the club shared in a heartfelt post on social media.

