Afia Schwarzenegger criticised the mother of late TikTok star Yaa Baby for failing to discipline her daughter

She condemned Yaa Baby’s past actions, such as smoking and posing with a gun, as unfit for a 21-year-old

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with her while others accused her of hypocrisy

U.S.-based Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, blasted the mother of deceased TikTok star, Yaa Baby, after she was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend, GH Kobby.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Yaa Baby's mother for failing to exercise control over her. Image credit: @ghpage, @queenschwar, @yaababe611

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia complained about parents in Ghanaian society and blamed them for failing to exercise control over their children.

The former TV Africa presenter said she has viewed many videos of the deceased Yaa Baby engaging in behaviour a 21-year-old should not be allowed to indulge in, such as smoking and posing with a gun.

She stated she would physically discipline any of her three children if they engaged in such behaviour.

Philipa Frimpong, a TikTok star popularly known as Yaa Baby, was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, during a trip to Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

GH Kobby reportedly discharged his pump-action gun accidentally when he wanted to fire warning shots.

Yaa Baby was struck in the arm and died at a nearby hospital.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Yaa Baby’s mother's parenting

The U.S.-based social media personality, who is a mother of three children, criticised the lack of strict discipline for children in the social media age.

GH Kobby accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Yaa Baby, during a trip to Yeji, leading to his arrest. Image credit: @ghkobby, @yaababe611

Source: TikTok

She said this leads to children having too much freedom to engage in social vices.

"I watched a video of this young girl smoking shisha, and my heart nearly exploded. If she were my child, I would have disciplined her. How can a 21-year-old be going around brandishing a firearm? How did a 21-year-old, unmarried girl move out of her parents’ home to stay on her own? Where did she get money for rent, or to pay for her expensive manicures?” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her belief that strict discipline for children starts from a young age, and when parents fail to do so, it becomes much harder to control them when they become young adults.

“When you don't discipline your child from a young age, once they grow up, it's much more difficult to keep them in check. Some mothers are too lenient, “ she added.

Watch her video criticising Yaa Baby's mother below.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s Yaa Baby rant stirs reactions

Social media users shared their opinions on Afia Schwarzenegger’s rant targeting Yaa Baby’s mother and other parents for failing to raise their children properly.

EWE'S FRESHLY said:

"Bitter truth, dearest, but "some akan parents"

mrgentleman wrote:

"Afia spoke sense this time 😅"

Rosemond commented:

"May God help our sisters out because the kind of lifestyle they are living these days 😉, they think they own the world."

prophetchris505 said:

"Masa fior, they learn from you, Afia 🤨"

belindastarprempeh wrote:

"Wisdom is talking, but please not all Ashanti mothers."

ABENA-SIKAPA ❤️🔥💍 commented:

"The mother knows the guy paaaa but she is pretending ☹️☹️☹️☹️"

D🦋E🦋E said:

"Because of the small coins the kids bring to them, they will never tell them the truth."

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh