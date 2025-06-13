Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in collaboration with Telecel Ghana, held the 68th Asantehene Open golf tournament at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi

The Asantehene was accompanied by his son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, as he participated in the tournament, which began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Otumfuo Osei Tutu's sighting at the golf tournament marked his first public appearance since he attended the late Mamponghene's funeral

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, have courted attention after they were spotted in public together in a video that surfaced on social media on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, accompanies his father as he goes golfing. Photo source: The Asante Nation, GH Golf Hub

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, in collaboration with Telecel Ghana, held the 68th Asantehene Open golf tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 and would end on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received a rousing welcome from the Asante Ivory trumpeters and executives from Telecel Ghana as he arrived at the golf course with his son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, his subordinates, and his security team.

The Asantehene and his son went onto the golf park, where His Majesty displayed his impressive golfing skills as he participated in the tournament with the Telecel Ghana officials and other distinguished personalities from the corporate world.

The King received cheers from the spectators, including Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, who watched in amazement. His son later accompanied him as they left the golf course and headed back to the Manhyia Palace after the first day of the tournament.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's sighting at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi marked the second rare public appearance in recent weeks.

Otumfuo, son attend Despite's automobile museum commissioning

The Asantehene was accompanied by his son to the renowned business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's new automobile museum commissioning event in East Legon, Accra on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite kneels before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his automobile museum launch event. Photo source: @ghkwaku

The revered King's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, charmed guests and dignitaries at the event with his height and deep sense of cultural etiquette.

The young prince was seen respectfully greeting several elders and chiefs present at the ceremony, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite's close friend and business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Otumfuo attends Mamponghene's funeral

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's sighting at the 68th Asantehene Open golf tournament also marked his first public appearance after he attended the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's final funeral rites on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The Asantehene was emotional as he joined many important personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and others to mourn the late traditional ruler, who passed away at 85.

Otumfuo's daughter attends Mampongehene's funeral

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo's daughter attended the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral service.

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh flaunted her natural beauty as she arrived at the funeral grounds in her all-black outfit.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to admire the Asantehene's daughter's beauty.

