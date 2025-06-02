Saahene Osei debuted a new look as he made an appearance at his father's automobile museum commissioning on June 1, 2025

Osei Kwame Despite's son flaunted a thick Afro hairstyle with a long beard as he toured the new museum with others at the event

Saahene Osei's new look from the museum's launch has triggered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite's young son, Saahene Osei, has made another significant change to his physical look.

Osei Kwame Despite’s son Saahene Osei switches to a mature look as he grows a thick Afro hairstyle with a beard. Photo source: @sikaofficial1

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the young man and his family attended his father's Automobile museum opening event at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Notable Ghanaian personalities, including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Osei II, Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Despite Media staff, John Dumelo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Kofi Amoa-Abban, Oboy Siki, East Legon Executive Fitness Club members, Jackie Appiah, Nana Kwame Bediako, and many others, attended the lavish event.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official, Saahene Osei, sporting a Zara Corduroy shirt with a classic collar and long sleeves with button cuffs and white trousers, flaunted a new look as he made his grand entrance at the museum commissioning event.

Saahene Osei with his father, Osei Kwame Despite. Photo source: @saaheneosei, @despite_one

Osei Kwame Despite's son appeared at the event with a thick Afro hairstyle and facial hair, which gave him a mature look as he walked on the premises of the Automobile Museum with a little kid and interacted with some bloggers.

Saahene's new hairstyle was a change from the look he recently flaunted in several photos. He recently made his return to social media with braided hair and facial hair, a major change from his usual low-cut fade and clean-shaven face.

Before his return, the businessman's son had been absent from social media for months, with his last post dating back to 2024. In some of the photos, he wore rugged, oversized distressed jean shorts as well as a crop top and some sneakers.

Saahene Osei's new look at his father, Osei Kwame Despite's Automobile museum commissioning event, triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the video of Saahene Osei flaunting his new look:

Saahene Osei's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

elsie_yegbs commented:

"Why he leave his hair like that?"

elikemthegossip_official said:

"He do Afro now."

lapstackdivagh wrote:

"I beg you very politely. Aww, he is such a cutie 🥰."

amoah.yvonne said:

"He and Otumfour's son dey resemble paaa❤️🙌."

