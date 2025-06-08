The Despite Automobile Museum has officially opened to the public, a week after its launch in Accra

Ghanaians will now get to experience the luxury of the museum that boasts state-of-the-art facilities and expensive vehiclces

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions following the reopening date, time, and fee charged

Ghanaians will now get to experience the thrill and luxury of world-class automotive history at the Despite Auto Museum, following its official opening to the public.

After months of anticipation and exclusive previews, the Despite Auto Museum officially opened its doors on June 1, 2025, attracting hundreds of renowned personalities eager to explore its extensive collection of vintage, rare, and concept vehicles.

The grand launch, held at 10:00 a.m., featured a star-studded lineup from Ghana’s entertainment industry, political circles, and traditional leadership.

Notable figures in attendance included Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ibrahim Mahama (brother of the President), Sarkodie, Diana Asamoah, and Gifty Osei, among others.

Guests and commentators alike praised the museum for its state-of-the-art layout and meticulously curated galleries, which showcase an impressive range of luxury and historically significant automobiles from around the globe.

Reopening date, time, fee charged at Despite Museum

On July 7, 2025, it was officially announced that the museum is now open to the general public. The facility will be accessible Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering Ghanaians and tourists alike ample time to explore its remarkable collection.

While the museum’s opening has been met with widespread enthusiasm, reports have emerged suggesting that entry may come at a premium.

Unconfirmed sources indicate that patrons could be charged GH¢200 per hour. This has triggered some conversation online.

See the post on the reopening date and other details:

Netizens react to fee charged at Despite Museum

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the official opening of the museum to the public. While many have lauded the facility, others believe the fee charged is outrageous.

@WOKWANKO wrote:

"Ghc200 to watch cars k3k3."

@iam_P2_ wrote:

"Ghc200 to watch cars in one hour? If it reaches one hour then go drag me out or what?"

@jebril_yusif wrote:

"I'm I allowed to drive the cars?"

@ManDan41415217 wrote:

"Nonsense! After paying GHc200 to watch cars, what will I gain 😏😏😏. free koraa I won't waste my time."

@Aborabora007 wrote:

"Would have considered offering rides with that price tag."

@0_Sedem wrote:

"¢200 per hour?? 😂 ohh Bossu Skating kraa y3 sen. But yeah The East Legon job is the job."

@agyemanggrace8 wrote:

"Please do you charge per hour or. And how much is it."

@Dr_Lowerbi wrote:

"Despite is showing the Ghana Tourism Board what they need to invest in."

Source: YEN.com.gh