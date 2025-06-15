Ghanaian billionaire Anthony Joshua has presented award-winning boxer Anthony Joshua with a brand-new motorbike

The British-Nigerian boxer posted videos and photos of the high-end present on his Instagram page

Some social media users have applauded Ibrahim Mahama for supporting Sharaf Mahama's projects

In a delightful display of generosity, Ibrahim Mahama, the esteemed Ghanaian billionaire businessman and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, has presented British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua with a Honda motorbike during Joshua's visit to Ghana for the highly anticipated "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event on June 13, 2025.

Valued between $10,000 and $18,000, depending on the model, this sleek motorcycle served not just as a gift, but as a heartfelt token of appreciation for Joshua's unwavering support of Sharaf Mahama's initiative aimed at promoting boxing within the country.

Joshua, who made a grand entrance by zooming through the streets of Accra on a motorcycle, expressed his deep gratitude for the lavish gift. The moment was beautifully captured in a vibrant video shared by KingBygone, which showcased Joshua's contagious excitement and heartfelt appreciation.

This generous act underscored Ibrahim Mahama's steadfast commitment to championing sports and strengthening international connections, while further cementing his status as a prominent philanthropist and influential figure within Ghana's landscape.

Ibrahim Mahama attends Sharaf's boxing event

In a show of familial support, Ibrahim Mahama also attended the boxing event to cheer on his nephew, Sharaf Mahama. Arriving in an impressive luxury car, he exuded effortless style in a tailored long-sleeve shirt and well-fitted trousers, embodying both elegance and sophistication.

The "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event, hosted at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena, was a dazzling affair that brought together a star-studded lineup of celebrities and dignitaries from both local and international realms.

This gathering highlighted the event's significance in Ghana's rich sporting and cultural tapestry, celebrating the vibrant spirit of the nation.

