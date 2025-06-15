President John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, has gone viral after he showed his sister basic boxing skills

The president's children have inspired many with their beautiful bond at the public event on June 13, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's flawless beauty and high fashion sense on Instagram

Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, has captured the attention of many with a viral video showcasing his dedication as a caring older brother in a heartwarming display of sibling love and support.

At his recent boxing event, the enthusiastic chief executive officer of Legacy Rise was spotted imparting basic self-defence techniques to his younger sister, Farida Mahama, using simple yet effective boxing tricks.

Sharaf Mahama shows Farida Mahama basic boxing skills at the Battle of the Beast boxing event. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

This touching moment shared between the children of Ghana's first family has resonated deeply with viewers on social media, where countless individuals have praised Sharaf for fostering confidence and strength in his sister.

The event, titled "Battle of the Beasts," took place on June 13, 2025, at the renowned Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. The arena buzzed with energy as it hosted a dazzling lineup of celebrities, dignitaries, and boxing enthusiasts, emphasising its significance in Ghana’s vibrant sporting and cultural landscape.

Sharaf Mahama teaches Farida Mahama self-defence skills

A video of Sharaf Mahama teaching his younger sister basic boxing skills has gone viral on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Saliu Ismail

"Gladys Essuman, it pains you that you are not beautiful like farida also good son like Sharaf."

Suraj Abdulsamad stated:

"The future president."

Bhra Kwame stated:

"Another pain goes straight to the NPP headquarters."

Formatic Chapters

"Mostly the rich ladies has a simple and natural hairstyle but these hungry birds always pointing 2k plus frontals why?."

Divine Akuaku

"Press conference loading."

Amina Alhassan

"Farida ahuofe3 dua👍."

David Okyere stated:

"Their uncle is one of the richest men in Ghana, and their father is the president of Ghana 🇬🇭. Happy and proud children 👍💖."

Ibrahim Mahama gifts Anthony Joshua a motorbike

Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent Ghanaian billionaire businessman and sibling to President John Dramani Mahama, presented British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua with an exquisite Honda motorbike during Joshua's visit to Ghana for the much-anticipated "Battle of the Beasts."

This luxury motorcycle, valued between $10,000 and $18,000 depending on the model, was not merely a gift; it symbolised appreciation for Joshua’s steadfast support of Sharaf Mahama’s initiatives to elevate the sport of boxing in Ghana.

Joshua made a memorable entrance, zooming through the bustling streets of Accra on the sleek motorcycle, his excitement infectious.

The moment was beautifully documented in a vibrant video shared by KingBygone, capturing Joshua’s genuine gratitude and exuberant reaction to the lavish gift.

This generous gesture from Ibrahim Mahama underscores his unwavering commitment to championing sports and fostering international connections, solidifying his reputation as a distinguished philanthropist and influential figure within the Ghanaian landscape.

The Instagram video is below:

Despite attending Sharaf Mahama's boxing event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong, who were spotted at Sharaf Mahama's boxing event.

The wealthy businessmen were present to support the young entrepreneur as he promoted Ghanaian boxers.

Some social media users have praised Sharaf Mahama and his team for helping the youth through boxing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh