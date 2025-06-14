President Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, looked elegant in a two-piece ensemble at her brother's boxing event

Farida Mahama has inspired many Ghanaian ladies with her high fashion sense at the star-studded programme

Some social media users and fashion lovers have commented on Farida Mahama's effortlessly chic look

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama, stole the spotlight at her brother, Sharaf Mahama's, most-talked-about boxing event on June 13, 2025.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a two-piece ensemble, which she paired with open-toe high heels, to the star-studded event.

Farida Mahama slays effortlessly in a two-piece outfit at Sharaf Mahama’s boxing event. Photo credit: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama wore a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup that elevated her look as she arrived at the programme.

Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports and son of President John Dramani Mahama, hosted the highly anticipated "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

This event marked a significant milestone in Ghana's boxing scene, featuring ten electrifying bouts that showcased both local and international talent.

Farida Mahama slays at a boxing event

Farida Mahama turned heads at the Battle of the Beast event in a stylish crop top and matching flared skirt. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

archipelago stated:

"President Mahama ba girl yi ho 3f3 papaaapa! She’s very beautiful! I really like her ❤️."

awuraabenaadepa3 stated:

"These children are well trained and I love everything about them 🥰🙏."

nana_akosua_boakyewaa_oduro stated:

"The president's daughter resembles @davido's wife a bit! She is very beautiful."

The Beast” Dickson vs. Andrew “The Beast” Tabiti

The main event featured Ghana's own Jacob “The Beast” Dickson facing American Andrew “The Beast” Tabiti for the WBC Africa Bridgerweight title. The bout was a clash of power and skill, drawing a large crowd eager to witness the high-stakes match.

Other Notable Matches

Daniel Selassie Gorsh vs. Theo “Lopez” Allotey: A bantamweight showdown where WBO Africa Bantamweight champion Daniel Selassie Gorsh defended his title against the seasoned Theo “Lopez” Allotey.

Haruna “Thunder” Mohammed vs. Abdulai Ahmed: A cruiserweight battle where Haruna “Thunder” Mohammed defended his national title against Abdulai Ahmed.

Abubakar “Bukom Tilapia” Kamoko vs. Stephen Ackon: A highly anticipated undercard bout featuring Abubakar “Bukom Tilapia” Kamoko, son of boxing legend Bukom Banku, facing Stephen Ackon.

The Instagram video is below:

Anthony Joshua at Sharaf Mahama's event

The event garnered international attention with the arrival of former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who attended to support Sharaf Mahama's initiative.

His presence added star power to the event, highlighting the global interest in Ghana's boxing resurgence.

The Instagram video is below:

Anthony Joshua shows off his dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua, who landed in Ghana for a boxing event.

The boxing champion exchanged pleasantries with his Ghanaian fans and showed off his adowa dance moves.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and other celebrities have reacted to Anthony Joshua's lovely video on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh