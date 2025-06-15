President John Dramani Mahama, his children and Anthony Joshua attended church to celebrate Father's Day

The President and Anthony Joshua handed gift boxes to the congregants who were present in the church

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to praise the President and the boxer

The two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and President John Dramani Mahama celebrated men in the Ringway Gospel Centre- Assemblies of God Church on Father’s Day.

The celebrated boxer arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 13, 2025. He came to join the President's son, Sharaf Mahama’s Battle of the Beasts boxing event — a collaboration between Legacy Rise Sports and Amir Khan Promotions.

Anthony Joshua and President Mahama serve congregants to commemorate Father's Day. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, Anthony Joshua attended church with President Mahama and his children. The First Lady, Lordina Mahama, was not present. The day was also commemorated as Father's Day around the world.

After the service, President Mahama and his family arranged gift boxes for the men in the church. That was their way of making the men feel special on such a day.

In an Instagram video, President Mahama, together with Anthony Joshua, handed the gift boxes to the congregants of the church.

Farida, Sharaf and Shahid were also present to help share the gift boxes. At one point, Sharaf signalled to Anthony Joshua who to give the boxes to.

The Deputy Manager of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, was present, as well as other politicians.

The President wore a short-sleeve shirt sewn with the cloth of the Assemblies of God Men's Ministry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Mahama for gift boxes

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @GHHyper1 on Instagram. Read them below:

KarenKashkane said:

"Ei, I really need to start going to this church oo. 😍."

Glimmer_and_stones wrote:

"Please, what is the name of our President's church I want to attend?"

Archipelago said:

"That’s lovely! I love JM."

Sascopee wrote:

"That church is going to be overflowing with people soon, if such a humble and great personality worships here, what do u expect. May God continue to guide our President ❤️🙏."

Till_till_lsn said:

"Taken selfie with President❤️❤️ Nana Addo anka you go chop slap 👋🏿 😂."

Kingbonyyy wrote:

"Wonderful President. Ghanaians, you guys don’t know what God has done for you guy. Love from 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 👏."

Sika_mp3_roff said:

"Why do I keep forgetting to go to this church on occasions like this? When is the next occasion?😂."

Ted_daterush21 wrote:

"This man is God sent, a very simple and down-to-earth man. God will continue to protect you from every evil eye 🙏✌🏽."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh