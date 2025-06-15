British boxing icon Anthony Joshua enjoyed a special treat from Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama

The pair enjoyed a cruise at Ibrahim Mahama's private beachfront property in Ada in the Greater Accra region

The 35-year-old arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 13, and has thoroughly enjoyed his stay in the country

Anthony Joshua’s memorable visit to Ghana shifted gears from boxing to pleasure when businessman Ibrahim Mahama treated him to an exclusive boat cruise on a private beachfront in Ada.

Clad in his signature white shirt and strapped into a life jacket, the two-time unified heavyweight champion shared the calm waters with his host, Ibrahim, and Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama.

Anthony Joshua enjoyed a special treat from Ibrahim Mahama in Ada. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua enjoys special treat from Ibrahim Mahama in Ada

The trio looked relaxed, soaking in the experience as the boat glided across the serene waters.

Sharaf, clearly comfortable on the waves, led the way on a motorjet, showcasing his familiarity with the terrain while the others followed with cheerful expressions.

Footage from the outing quickly made the rounds online, sparking reactions across social platforms. Many couldn’t hide their admiration, and to some extent, discontent, for the luxury on display.

@Mr_Gidiglo quipped:

"Money go sweet waaaa."

@ackah_cx chimed in with a political undertone:

"Anthony Joshua nu )y3 NDCnni anaaaa?"

@kwesi_shaq kept it short and sweet:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@YawScrip threw subtle jabs at the opposition party:

"Moro press conference go happen🤣"

@NanaEwusie10 captured the essence perfectly:

"MONEY meets BIG MONEY."

Watch the video:

Anthony Joshua receives special gift from Ibrahim Mahama

Before the seaside adventure, Ibrahim Mahama surprised Joshua with a brand-new Honda motorbike.

Valued between $10,000 and $18,000, the gift wasn’t just an item—it was a heartfelt show of gratitude for Joshua’s presence and support for Sharaf’s boxing movement.

The gesture was even more fitting given Joshua’s love for bikes, something he displayed upon arrival in Ghana.

As it turns out, Ibrahim Mahama shares the same passion, making the exchange more personal and meaningful.

Anthony Joshua attends Sharaf's mega boxing event

Joshua’s trip wasn’t all leisure. The main reason behind his visit was to support the Battle of the Beasts event, held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom. The night featured a thrilling lineup of fights and did not disappoint.

From the opening bout featuring Jerry Lartey of the Ghana Armed Forces to the fiery performance of Bukom Banku’s son, Ambitious Tilapia, the energy in the arena was electric.

Anthony Joshua arrived in Ghana for Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts boxing event on June 13, 2025. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua/X.

Source: Twitter

However, the much-anticipated clash between Ghana’s Jacob Dickson and British-American Andrew Tabiti didn’t end well for the home crowd.

According to BoxRec, Tabiti knocked Dickson down three times, forcing a stoppage in the fourth round.

Joshua’s stay in Ghana wasn’t just about punches and trophies. It was a heartfelt journey filled with cultural immersion, lasting memories, and meaningful bonds.

Anthony Joshua attends church with Mahama family

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Anthony Joshua worshipped with the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre, in Accra.

The 35-year-old boxing star attended the service alongside President John Dramani Mahama and his son, Sharaf Mahama.

Joshua also took part in charitable acts, personally handing out gift boxes to church members after the service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh