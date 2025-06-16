The chief executive officer of Bills Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, bought the first copy of Richie Mensah's first book for GH₵200,000

The businessman endorsed the motivational book for young entrepreneurs who want to thrive in the entertainment industry

Ghanaian celebrities Gloria Sarfo, Adjetey Anang, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame and others were spotted at the event

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, recently made headlines by purchasing the first copy of Richie Mensah’s debut book, Yes! It’s Your Fault, for a remarkable GH¢200,000.

The Ghanaian investor looked dapper in a stylish two-piece ensemble styled with designer sunglasses and modelled in black leather shoes as he graced the red carpet event.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye buys the first copy of Richie Mensah's book for GH₵200,000. Photo credit: @richiemensah.

Source: Instagram

The star-studded launch event was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on June 14, 2025.

The event attracted notable figures from the entertainment industry, including musicians Kuami Eugene and KiDi to support the music producer and musician.

The founder of Bills Microcredit Richard Nii Armah Quaye has received recognition for his noteworthy contributions to the entrepreneurial scene in Ghana. He demonstrated his dedication to promoting local artists and a flourishing creative environment in Ghana by purchasing the book.

The Instagram video is below:

Benedicta Gafah slays in a glamorous gown

Also present was Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah, who looked magnificent in a sleeveless sparkly gold gown that complemented her skin tone.

The Kumawood actress looked like a beauty goddess in side-parted blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

The style influencer wore beautiful earrings and an expensive Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and accessorised her look with a stylish gold wristwatch and matching bracelets.

She completed her look with designer pointed high heels with embellishment as she posed with a copy of the book.

Benedicta Gafah shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Last night was an evening of brilliance, legacy and excellence. Congratulations @richiemensahgh on the official launch of Yes! It’s Your Fault. A powerful reminder that we hold the pen to our own story."

"And to all honorees of the Ghana Football Awards, your consistency and greatness continue to set new standards. It was an honour witnessing such grace in motion ✨🥂."

Check out the photos below:

Richie Mensah flaunts new book on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, who shared a picture of his debut book on Instagram.

The gifted music producer and chief executive officer of Tigon Creatives announced that the launch will take place in June 2025.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other stars have congratulated Richie Mensah on his official page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh