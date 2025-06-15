Nana Pooley's wife, Yaa Gifty, was moved to tears as she picked up a posthumous award for his late husband

She sobbed uncontrollably as Pooley's contributions to the sport were recognised at the Ghana Football Awards

The late Asante Kotoko supporter wasn’t just a fan; he was a symbol of unwavering passion for local football

The 2025 Ghana Football Awards carried more than just the glitz and glamour of football’s finest.

The much-talked-about gala offered a deeply emotional moment when the late Asante Kotoko diehard fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, was posthumously honoured with the Special Fan Award.

Nana Pooley's wife was moved to tears as she received a special prize for her deceased husband at the Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @SportyFM_/X and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Late Nana Pooley's wife grieves on a night of recognition

Pooley’s widow, Yaa Gifty, stepped forward to accept the award on behalf of her late husband.

Dressed in black, her attire reflected the pain and mourning she still endures, four months and eleven days after the heartbreaking loss.

She wasn’t alone. Flanked by loved ones and friends, all in matching dark outfits, the solemn mood was unmistakable.

Before the award reached her hands, sports journalist Listowel Mensah accepted it briefly.

In his short speech, he acknowledged the painful circumstances of Pooley’s passing and made a passionate appeal to authorities to bring the killers to justice. Then came the moment—he handed over the award to Gifty.

Overcome by emotion, she broke down in tears. Unable to hold back, she leaned into Listowel’s chest, weeping silently as the crowd watched on, moved.

Listowel, sensing the weight of the moment, picked up the mic again—not to talk about football but to make a heartfelt call for better safety measures in Ghana's football space.

He urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to act decisively in 'sanitising' the sport’s image.

Remembering the fallen heroes of Ghana football

Beyond Pooley, the awards night also paused to honour other cherished figures the football world has recently lost.

A special tribute was paid to former Black Stars striker Wilberforce Mfum, ex-GFA vice-chairman Joseph Ade Coker, Vision FC skipper Habib Ganiu and a host of others.

Each name reminded the audience of the legacy and sacrifices made for the game.

Nana Pooley’s death: A loss too painful to bear

Pooley’s tragic demise left a scar on the Ghanaian football fraternity.

He was fatally stabbed during a game between his beloved Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, following a heated altercation with an unidentified spectator, as noted by the BBC.

The horrifying incident sent shockwaves across the country, prompting widespread outrage and grief.

Nsoatreman FC, where the incident occurred, issued a statement expressing regret over the situation and condemned the violence that marred the matchday experience.

In the wake of his death, the GFA rolled out new regulations aimed at curbing violence at stadiums.

While the move was welcomed, enforcement has been patchy. Scattered reports of aggressive fan behaviour continue to surface, raising questions about the effectiveness of the reforms.

Nana Pooley showed raw passion for Asante Kotoko on matchdays. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

In a surprising development, Nsoatreman FC decided to withdraw from the Ghana Premier League, per Ghanasoccernet.

The club cited growing hostility and fear among its players, who felt unfairly targeted in the fallout of the tragedy. Once FA Cup champions, their exit underlined the gravity of what had occurred.

Nana Pooley hailed Kotoko's greatest ever supporter

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that a former Asante Kotoko board member has hailed Pooley as the club’s greatest-ever supporter.

In the wake of his passing, Kwaku Amponsah expressed that Pooley’s unwavering dedication more than earned him that honourable distinction.

