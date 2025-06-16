Popular Kumawood actor Kwame Borga has survived a devastating accident in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

The comic actor and content creator shared videos of his accident on his official social media pages

Many of his fans have wished the talented actor a speedy recovery after he cancelled his meeting with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

Kumawood actor Kendrick Osei Kwame, popularly called Kwame Borga, has been involved in a harrowing car accident that has sent shockwaves through his fan base.

The distressing footage that surfaced on social media on June 16, 2025, depicted the actor's once-pristine blue Toyota, now mangled and heavily damaged, a stark testament to the severity of the collision.

Actor Kwame Borga Survives Ghastly Accident, Cancels Meeting with Ashanti Regional Minister

The unfortunate incident reportedly took place as Kwame Borga was en route to a highly anticipated meeting with the Ashanti Regional Minister in the bustling city of Kumasi.

The details surrounding the crash remain murky, and concerns are mounting over the actor's well-being, as updates on his condition have yet to be confirmed.

Kwame Borga has been active in the Kumawood film industry, particularly known for his comedic roles. He has also claimed to be the originator of short video skits in Kumasi, asserting that he began producing such content as early as 2015, before the popularisation of skits by others in the region.

Akrobeto survives a fatal accident

In a related note, fellow Ghanaian actor and television personality Akwasi Boadi, affectionately known as Akrobeto, spoke out for the first time following a separate car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway that occurred on Friday, May 23, 2025.

This alarming incident unfolded near the town of Konongo in the Ashanti Region while Akrobeto was travelling to Kumasi for a scheduled event.

Despite the chaotic nature of the crash, both Akrobeto and the passenger he was travelling with emerged unscathed.

Following the accident, he was swiftly taken to Kumasi Hospital, where dedicated medical professionals conducted a thorough evaluation of his health.

Road crash at Amanase claims 11 lives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a collision at Amanase, close to Suhum, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, which was said to have claimed the lives of about a dozen persons.

According to a police investigation, the gasoline tanker driver may have swerved out of his lane and into the incoming bus's path.

Rita Akosua Awatey, the Eastern Regional Minister, visited the Suhum Government Hospital to see the crash victims.

