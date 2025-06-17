Gospel musician and songwriter Efe Grace was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Ghanaian musician escaped from the incident unhurt, but her vehicle sustained significant damage

Efe Grace spoke after the accident on social media and received positive messages from many Ghanaians, including celebrities

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Efe Grace was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The 2021 TGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year award nominee took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the wreckage in the aftermath of her accident.

The footage showed the bonnet and bumper of Efe Grace's silver-coloured Toyota Corolla severely damaged and stuck after hitting a streetlight in the middle of the pavement.

Some individuals who rushed to the scene after the crash were spotted assessing the damaged vehicle. The exact location and circumstances leading to the accident are still unknown.

Efe Grace appeared to have escaped from the car accident with no severe injury but was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment before being discharged.

In the caption of her social media post, she expressed her gratitude to God for saving her from meeting her demise in the unfortunate incident.

The In Your Name Jesus hitmaker also spoke about the few lessons she had learned from her ordeal and how it had reshaped her and her appreciation for life.

In the lengthy statement, she wrote:

"I’m just here to say THANK YOU, JESUS! 🙌🏽🙏🏽. Didn’t even know why this song kept coming to me, and just within 14 hours after ministration, this happens!! Today, I’m reminded that life is truly a gift, and I just want to take a moment to publicly thank God."

"I survived what could’ve been a fatal accident, and I know it was only by the Mercy and Grace of God. What the enemy meant for evil, God turned into a testimony. I’m still here — not by luck, but by divine protection. Thank you, Lord, for sparing my life. I will never stop giving you the Glory. 🙏🏽❤️."

"This isn’t just a post — this is a testimony!!! To the Glory of God, I am discharged and doing well. Thank you all for your Prayers."

Efe Grace's social media triggered a flurry of reactions from many Ghanaians, including celebrities, who expressed relief over hearing about her survival from the accident.

Below is Efe Grace's social media post:

Reactions to Efe Grace's accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

victorialebenee commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥God is in town, Nothing ever goes wrong."

kofiowusupeprah wrote:

"Hallelujah. He knows His own ❤️. You are exempted from harm forever sis."

queendalynn said:

"God is a good God. We thank God for being your shield and protector. ❤️"

sena_the_bosslady_speaks commented:

"God is merciful. Grateful to Yahweh that you're doing well, Minister Efe 🙏🏽💞. God will continue to preserve you for His glory."

Kwame Borga involved in a serious accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Borga was involved in a serious accident on June 16, 2025.

The Kumawood actor survived the unfortunate incident but had to postpone a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Footage of Kwame Borga's Toyota, badly damaged from the accident, emerged on social media.

