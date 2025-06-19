The pretty daughter of Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi has sent him a lovely video while he is still in prison

Influencer Afia Low Key has sparked debate online after she shared a screenshot of their video call

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Ataa Ayi's daughter's video on X

In a touching moment that has captivated audiences on social media, the daughter of Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi has brought many to tears with her heartfelt expression of love.

The striking young woman, known online as Afia Low Key, conveyed her deep longing for her father, who is currently serving a staggering 160-year prison sentence.

Ataa Ayi’s daughter sends in a lovely message in a viral video. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

This emotional scene unfolded during the 2025 Father's Day celebrations, often filled with joy and appreciation for paternal figures.

In a private video call with her father, captured and shared via social media, Afia showcased moving screenshots that highlighted their connection despite physical barriers.

The poignant images resonate with many, particularly as they reflect her feelings of loss and yearning, especially in a time when countless others were showering their dads with gifts and affection.

Accompanying the heartfelt visuals, Afia posted on Instagram simply and stated she loves her father, a declaration that resonated deeply with her followers.

Ataa Ayi's former mechanic gets a new car

In related news, Yaw Asante Agyekum, the former mechanic for the infamous Ataa Ayi, recently shared an uplifting update about his life following his release from prison.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed the generous gifts Yaw has received since returning home.

A devoted friend of the former GHOne manager, recognising Yaw’s plight, spent GH¢2,000 on new clothing to help him reintegrate into society.

In a remarkable gesture of support, an individual named Paul journeyed from Tema to contribute GH¢10,000 towards reviving Yaw's mechanic shop, illustrating the strong community spirit and willingness to aid those in need.

Nana Aba Anamoah has also called for additional donations to help fully restore Ataa Ayi's former mechanic shop and assist Yaw in rebuilding his life.

Moreover, she urged Ghanaians to donate medical supplies and food items to support the inmates at Nsawam Prison, demonstrating empathy for those still incarcerated.

The court acquits Ataa Ayi's mechanic

On June 5, 2025, a significant turning point occurred when former Ataa Ayi's Yaw Asante Agyekum was finally released from prison after the Court of Appeal in Accra acquitted and discharged him.

Wrongfully convicted as an accomplice to Ataa Ayi in 2002, Yaw had endured 23 years of a 35-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery, suffering through trials without legal representation.

Throughout his long imprisonment, he steadfastly maintained his innocence, ultimately securing a lawyer who successfully appealed his conviction.

The Appeals Court ruled in his favour, allowing him to reunite with his daughter, who was merely a month old when he was first arrested, a bittersweet end to a long and arduous journey towards justice and reconciliation.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic speaks on his ambitions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ataa Ayi's former mechanic, Yaw Asante Agyekum, who talked candidly about his time in jail and his wish to start over.

Yaw maintains that he was incarcerated only because of his affiliation with the armed robber and was not aware of Ataa Ayi's illegal activity.

Yaw has disclosed he intends to re-establish his auto repair business to support himself.

