Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a stir after he touched a female Legon student inappropriately in a viral video

The student in the viral video turned heads with her daring look at the Evandy-Bani Hall week celebration

Some social media users have blasted Fella Makafui's ex-husband after the video went viral on TikTok

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has ignited a firestorm of criticism among his fans and the public following an unsettling incident during his performance at the Evandy-Bani Hall Week on June 14, 2025.

The celebrated musician has come under scrutiny for allegedly harassing a female student from the University of Ghana in what many are labelling a blatant act of misconduct.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal touches a lady inappropriately during his performance at the Evandy-Bani Hall week. Photo credit: @dailygist

Source: Instagram

In a disturbing video that quickly circulated on social media, the hitmaker of "No Searching" invited a young woman to join him on stage, where she graced the event in a stylish white halter-neck top and denim shorts, perfectly paired with chic Adidas slides.

However, what began as an exciting moment soured when rapper Medikal was seen inappropriately touching her derriere while an audience of fellow students looked on.

As the young lady joined him on stage, she was greeted with an enthusiastic embrace from Medikal.

She instinctively covered her mouth with her hands, visibly embarrassed by the unexpected advance.

The audience's response was equally charged, with cheers and chants of “Obi Girl,” a Twi phrase meaning “someone's girlfriend,” ringing out through the crowd.

This reaction implied a collective disapproval and suggested the severity of Medikal's actions, hinting at an unwelcome touch on another person's partner.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the situation, Medikal questioned the young woman in front of the crowd, asking if she had a boyfriend.

She confirmed with an affirmative nod. However, the rapper then made a provocative remark, insinuating that her admission of having a boyfriend was a mere reaction to being recorded on camera.

Medikal touches a Legon student inappropriately

The uproar online has been unmistakable, with countless netizens condemning Medikal's actions as inappropriate and a clear example of abuse.

Critics have pointed out that regardless of the surroundings, the rapper violated the young woman’s personal space and autonomy, with some calling for her to consider legal action against him.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

cokoz stated:

"But why will he do that Eii hummm."

Sky stated:

"Girl no neto didin s3 Elective maths compulsory question 1aii."

cokoz stated

Rahman stated:

"Trust issues 100% now."

tonyamoro408 stated:

"ashawooooo mdk see where u go press."

Mr Dorson stated:

"Weytin man do man??😭."

The TikTok video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh