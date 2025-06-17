Farida Mahama made a heartfelt and symbolic gesture towards John Dramani Mahama on Father's Day

President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, made a heartfelt and symbolic gesture towards her father during the Father's Day celebration.

The president's daughter gifted her father a bouquet of exactly 66 roses, representing his age in 2025. She also presented a special handwritten note to her father to express her deepest love.

In the handwritten note, she wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day, twin. Keep on shining and smiling and making the haters mad. Love you, my 1/1."

The message reflected the deep bond between Farida and President John Dramani Mahama, whom she affectionately calls her twin and '1/1', a phrase that signifies someone truly unique to an individual.

On several occasions, the president and his daughter have regularly flaunted their close relationship and have been spotted together publicly.

Farida accompanied President John Dramani Mahama and her brothers to the national launch of the Black Star Experience at the Freedom and Justice Monument at the Black Star Square in Accra on May 1, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama with his daughter, Farida Mahama. Photo source: @faribxby

Numerous high-profile Ghanaian personalities, including Kumawood actors like Michael Afranie, Abrobe, Adanko, Nana Yeboah, Kala Kumasi, and others, also attended.

Following President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) massive victory in the 2024 general elections, Farida travelled to the Northern Regions with her father.

In the video, the father and daughter were seated in the backseat of a Toyota Highlander as John Mahama waved to excited bystanders. He was dressed in a yellow and black smock, showing his fashionable style.

Along with the video, Farida Mahama shared a selfie of herself resting her head on her father’s shoulder as they smiled for a heartwarming photo together. The moment also captured the close bond between the two people on their short trip.

The social media post with details of her Father's Day gift is below:

Reactions to Farida's gift to John Mahama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Truth_Honezty said:

"See the foolish mentality people are transferring to the young ones. Say "Haters". Who are the haters?"

ThisIsNot_Luck commented:

"Farida Mahama just redefined Father’s Day. 66 roses and a handwritten note? That’s love, legacy, and class all in one. Real ones honour their fathers like this."

stvyao said:

"People do not know what it means for your daughter to call you 'twin.' It means he is her best friend and confidant. This is a gift; not many people are blessed like that."

prosper_delle wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 keep making the haters mad, aswearrr, it's sad to know people hate our president for nothing, to the extent of his children knowing of the hate towards their dad. We, those who love him, love him to the core."

Farida applies make-up at Sharaf's boxing event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida applied make-up at her brother, Sharaf Mahama's boxing event on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The President's daughter was spotted sitting in the VIP section with her family member, Sadiya Mahama, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The footage of Farida Mahama at her brother at Sharaf Mahama's event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

