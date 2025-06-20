Shatta Wale has threatened to expose Dr Osei Kwame Despite after his employees mentioned his name on his radio stations

The musician threatened to release information about the businessman, which would make them both subjects of FBI probes

Shatta Wale's threats to Despite came days after his name popped up in a discussion about Medikal's controversy on Neat FM

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has issued a warning to renowned businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite after some media personalities mentioned his name during a discussion on his radio stations.

In a TikTok live session, the SM boss spoke about the backlash his associate Medikal received from some media personalities, including MC Yaa Yeboah, over an inappropriate incident with a female University of Ghana student at a music event.

Shatta Wale noted that he interacted with his colleague, where he complained about some individuals who had hurled insults at the rapper after the recent incident.

Citing an example, the dancehall musician blamed the media for ruining the once-blossoming career of highlife singer Bisa Kdei after claims that he was an artist who created funeral songs.

He claimed that the Mansa hitmaker has had to find different ways to make money from his music career and has since gone on to amass vast wealth that could pay the salaries of the Despite Media employees.

Shatta Wale warns Despite after radio segment

Shatta Wale threatened to publicly release information about Despite, which would make them both the subjects of FBI investigations if any individual continued to mention his name on the businessman's media outlets.

He claimed that he had some information about the Despite Group of Companies CEO, which would create issues in the country if the businessman continued to ignore his complaints and allow people to speak negatively about him on the airwaves.

"If anyone mistakenly goes on Peace FM or UTV and mentions my name, I will come and say things about Despite that would get me and him in trouble with the FBI. This country won't be able to handle it if I come out and say the things I know about Despite."

Shatta Wale noted that he had profound respect for Despite and considered him a role model, but he had issues with the conduct of his staff and other individuals who go and speak on his media stations.

He warned that he would ignore the advice from prominent people and expose the businessman if he failed to call his staff to order.

According to him, the Despite Automobile Museum owner and the General Manager for the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, had repeatedly failed to address the issue over the years.

Why is Shatta Wale threatening Despite?

Shatta Wale's latest threats against Dr Osei Kwame Despite come days after MC Yaa Yeboah and other pundits condemned Medikal on Neat FM for inappropriately touching a female University of Ghana student during his performance at the Evandy-Bani Hall Week on June 14, 2025.

The media personality also called for serious action to be taken against the rapper for the inappropriate incident.

She and her pundits also spoke about the La Hustle hitmaker's friendship with Shatta Wale and how it had negatively influenced his behaviour in recent years.

MC Yaa Yeboah's criticisms did not go down well with Medikal, who hurled several insults and called her ignorant.

Shatta Wale's past issues with Despite

In 2023, Shatta Wale was embroiled in a feud with Despite. He insulted him and Fadda Dickson after entertainment personality Akwasi Aboagye dismissed his claims of being paid £80,000 to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

The dancehall musician also made some serious allegations against the business mogul as he berated his employee for questioning his claims. The video of Shatta Wale threatening to expose the businessman is below:

Shatta Wale's threats to Despite stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fred commented:

"Asuwear, Shatta get news, bro. 😂Street ain't safe."

Maameyaa said:

"That TV station should leave Shatta alone."

Iamnorm commented:

"The station should stop disrespecting this man. It is not fair."

