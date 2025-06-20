Shatta Wale, in a TikTok live, defended Kofi Boat and dismissed claims that he was involved in cybersecurity and financial crimes

The dancehall musician cried as he claimed that the businessman was a victim of a bad business deal and was not a fraudster

He also sympathised with Kofi Boat's wife and children as he expressed how deeply he had been affected by his friend's case

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has defended his 'godfather', Kofi Boat, amid his arrest for alleged involvement in cybersecurity and financial crimes.

Shatta Wale cries as he defends his ‘godfather', Kofi Boat, and sympathises with his wife and kids. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The SM boss held a TikTok Live session on Thursday, June 19, 2025, during which he shared his thoughts about the businessman's legal woes and addressed rumours that he was involved in fraudulent activities outside of his music career.

Shatta Wale slams critics of Kofi Boat

Shatta Wale criticised Ghanaians for alleging that Kofi Boat was indeed a scammer, despite not having a personal relationship with him like he did.

"Most of you don't know who Kofi Boat is, so everyone is calling him a scammer because he has now gotten into a problem. No problem. God will judge all of us on this earth. Are you calling Kofi Boat a scammer? God, sometimes you put us into difficult situations that we cannot even explain to mankind, but I know that you are there to make people know that Kofi Boat is not a scammer."

The dancehall musician got emotional and began to shed tears as he vehemently denied the allegations against his 'godfather'. He also sympathised with the embattled businessman's wife, Joyce, and children.

According to him, he had been unable to sleep at night since the news of Kofi Boat's arrest emerged. He claimed that his close associate was not a fraudster but was involved in a genuine business deal that went wrong and brought him his current legal woes.

With teary eyes, he said:

"Madam Joyce, I am really sorry. I feel bad. Because of Kofi Boat, I can't even sleep. I can't even hold myself thinking about Kofi Boat's children. Who told you Kofi Boat is a scammer? It was just a business that went wrong. Why would Kofi Boat sit behind a computer and defraud someone?"

Shatta Wale stated that businessmen tend to get involved in bad business deals that create issues for them. As such, he had advised himself not to associate with many friends to avoid getting into any legal trouble.

Embattled Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat is attracting support from some friends and associates, including Shatta Wale. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Facebook

He shared that he hardly hosts his friends at his $2.5 million mansion at Trasacco Valley Estates in East Legon and that he only hangs around with them when they meet at public places.

Kofi Boat's arrest and impending US extradition

Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025.

According to reports, two other individuals were apprehended with the businessman over their alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme. Another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, reportedly evaded arrest and is currently on the run.

The suspects recently appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody. They are also subject to extradition to the US, where they would go on trial and possibly be sentenced to prison if found guilty.

The video of Shatta Wale defending Kofi Boat is below:

Kofi Boat reportedly snitches on political figures

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Boat reportedly snitched on some political figures who benefited from his alleged criminal proceeds during interrogation with the authorities.

A report from the New Republic Newspaper indicated that the businessman cooperated with the major security agencies and was allegedly planning on exposing some corrupt officials.

The report also indicated that Kofi Boat handed over evidence from WhatsApp texts with politicians to the authorities, following his arrest amid an investigation into alleged scams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh