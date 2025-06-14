Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey suffered a fifth-round knockout against British pugilist Abdul Khan

Sackey's bout with Khan was one of the undercard bouts at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts boxing event

Eagle-eyed fans, who spotted Adom Kyei's 'miracle sticker' on the shorts of Sackey, have shared varying thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Friday’s Battle of the Beasts boxing event, put together by Sharaf Mahama in partnership with Amir Khan Promotions, was a night packed with excitement, stars, and surprises. But for Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey, it ended on a sobering note.

Fighting on the undercard, Sackey stepped into the ring full of hope and energy, bolstered by the loud cheers of a home crowd eager to see their compatriots win.

The Bukom crowd, known for their passion, had high expectations. So did Sackey.

Joseph Sackey, who wore Adom Kyei's sticker during his bout against Abdul Khan, was battered by his opponent. Photo credit: Adom Kyei Duah/Facebook and @eddie_wrt/X.

Source: Twitter

Joseph Sackey battered by Abdul Khan at Battle of the Beasts

Despite the electric atmosphere and the presence of boxing royalty, Joshua Clottey and the legendary Azumah Nelson among them, Sackey couldn't find his rhythm.

From the opening bell, Abdul Khan, his opponent, looked the more composed and confident of the two.

Sackey tried to stay in it, but Khan's relentless assault began to take its toll. The pace, the punches, the pressure; everything seemed to mount at once.

Midway through the fifth round, it all came crashing down, per Fight Talk Africa.

Joseph Sackey locked in a bout with British boxer Abdul Khan. Photo credit: @FightTalkAfrica/X.

Source: Twitter

After desperately clinging to Khan following a series of clean jabs, the referee had to intervene to separate the two.

The moment the grip was broken, Sackey appeared dazed. Seconds later, he hit the canvas hard.

Even after the referee's mandatory count, he couldn’t steady himself. His legs wobbled, and his frustration was visible.

Meanwhile, Khan raised his arms in triumph, having sealed a fifth-round knockout victory, per Flashscore.

Watch the video:

Joseph Sackey's shorts that got everyone talking

But it wasn’t just the bout that got people buzzing.

Sackey’s bright blue shorts grabbed attention for another reason: slapped on the back was a sticker of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah of the Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Church.

The sticker, believed by followers to carry miraculous power, is often worn by devotees for spiritual protection and favour.

Unfortunately for Sackey, the sticker didn’t work any wonders in the ring that night.

Fans react to the 'miracle sticker'

It didn’t take long for social media to do what it does best.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day once they spotted the sticker during replays and clips of the fight.

@rickyboafo joked:

“Ah, it’s true, ohhh. Sadly, he didn’t get a ‘second chance’ 😂”

@sikas3mgh joined in:

“Dem beat am plus the sticker all😂😂”

@KofiTempo5 added his own twist:

“That be why them beat em you go put some pastor ein sticker for you backside as he be God sia 😂😂🤣🤣”

@BlattaSnr wrote simply:

“Testimony cast🤧💔”

@Kuuljoe488281 took a different angle:

“Maybe he dey take the sticker block running stomach 😂😂”

@NipaWoPlans summed it up with:

“Philadelphia agye ne sam 😂😂”

Elvis Ahorgah suffers painful loss in UK

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that rising boxing prospect Elvis Ahorgah suffered a painful loss to British fighter Tyler Denny.

The defeat marks his second in just three months, following an earlier setback against Callum Simpson.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh