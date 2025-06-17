Diana Asamoah has criticised Joseph Sackey, a boxer who suffered defeat during the recent Battle of Beasts boxing event in Bukom

The gospel singer jubilated over the boxer's defeat as she questioned the essence and power of Adom Kyei-Duah's sticker

A video of the singer's reaction on social media has garnered significant traction on social media

Joseph Sackey, a Ghanaian boxer who lost his bout on Friday, June 13, has garnered traction online, generating comments from top stars, including gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

The frenzy surrounding Joseph Sackey's defeat comes after a miracle sticker of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah was spotted on his shorts.

This sticker, often used by followers for protection and divine favour, was supposed to offer more than just moral support.

Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder of the All Believers Worship Centre and its Philadelphia movement, which has been heavily criticised by some Christian sects.

The critics believe that the televangelist's teachings and culture are not coherent with the scriptures.

One of the most consistent critics of Adom Kyei-Duah is gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

The Ma Bo Wo Din hitmaker was captured in a recent episode of her radio show on Angel FM taunting the defeated boxer.

Diana Asamoah hilariously used the boxer's defeat to advance her argument that Adom Kyei-Duah was self-styled and cannot be regarded as a genuine representation of Jesus Christ.

Video of Diana Asamoah taunting Adom Kyei Duah's boxer

Diana Asamoah's taunts stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's message to netizens after Adom Kyei Duah's boxers.

shango said:

enemies are not God Philadelphia to the world he will bounce back this is real meaning of a black happy to see his fellow down

Korkorlina1 🥰🥰🥰 shared:

Nka if he won like now u go hear Adom Nyame ayeadi wama enimoyam aba me fie biom😂😂😂

solangefleur1 commented:

Pls don’t take Diana Asamoah serious wai . Adomfour we beg u 😀

Isaac Antwi wrote:

I having been waiting all long on tiktok to hear sister Diana jesus comments and how she will laugh to hurt him more;if I were to be the adom kyei I will bribe sister Diana to end this beef ,

@yaatwiness noted:

we can never use the image of a human form to compare Jesus Christ you will fail,we have only 1 God and he is the living God 😍❤️👍✌️🥰💯,we serve the living God

Straight to comment section 🥳 added:

I was looking somewhere and listening to what she was saying and smiling…all of a sudden I heard silence and weird sounds…I checked the screen and Evangelist was drinking water 😹😹😹😹💔

Adom Kyei's church member hawks customised eggs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church member hawked eggs customised with the pastor's miracle stickers.

A video of the hawker skillfully displaying the eggs inside the church premises went viral on social media.

The video garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions.

